Putin has got to reconcile that in the long run he’s lost, the UK Defence Minister says

Ben Wallace

Read also: Putin's speech at a parade in Moscow showed that the Russian dictator is looking for ways out of the war

According to Wallace, Russia’s armed forces are struggling to increase their effectiveness in the offensive in eastern Ukraine, but they are depleted and the Russian economy is reeling under international sanctions.

Read also: Canada joins new G7 Russia sanctions, cancels tariffs on Ukrainian goods

“Only President Putin can know where his off-ramp is going to be,” said Wallace.

“He’s got to reconcile that in the long run he’s lost. So whatever happens in Ukraine, let's consider that Russia is a lesser country now than it was before this invasion.”

Read also: By attacking Ukraine, Putin ended an entire era, UK PM Johnson says

He added as the Battle for Donbas has shown, Russian forces continue to rely on outmoded tactics. The invaders are using heavy, often inaccurate bombardment combined with the uncoordinated movement of ground troops, Wallace said.

Read also: Putin is preparing for a long war, according to US intelligence

“They’re making a lot of mistakes, but their response is more barrage, more brutality, and more cannon fodder,” the Minister pointed out.

“Putin needs to fail in Ukraine. The consequences of him being successful, would be ripples that would be felt globally.”

Read also: Putin wants to annex Ukraine’s Kherson directly, without even sham ‘referendum’

On May 11, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said that Ukraine won the first phase of the war against Russia - the enemy failed to achieve any of its goals and had suffered huge losses. Now Russia's offensive in Donbas is about two weeks behind Putin's schedule, the Pentagon said.

Russia's war against Ukraine - the main events of May 12

