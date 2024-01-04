Putin to grant citizenship to foreigners who sign 1-year contract with Russian army

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to foreign nationals who signed a contract with the Russian Armed Forces during the war against Ukraine, as well as to their family members.

Details: Russian media and the document on the portal of legal acts

Quote from the decree: "To establish that the following may apply for Russian citizenship: foreign citizens who have signed a contract for military service in the Russian Armed Forces or in military formations during the period of the special military operation [as Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: The contract must be concluded for a period of at least one year.

Family members of foreigners who have signed a contract with the Russian defence ministry will also be eligible for Russian citizenship. This includes spouses, children and parents.

The decree reportedly comes into force on the day of its publication.

The Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta (New Newspaper) pointed out that Putin already signed a similar decree in September 2022.

The difference between the decrees lies in the timeframe for reviewing the application. In the previous version, it was three months, while in the new version, it is only one.

Also, the old version of the document stated that the applicant must have served in the Ministry of Defence for at least six months. The new version does not contain this clause.

The publication writes that the new document cancels the previous one.

Background:

In March 2023, it was reported that Russia was recruiting young Palestinians and was also looking for Syrians to take part in the war against Ukraine, and that about 300 people had already been sent to the front.

In December 2023, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported that the Russian occupiers were preparing an expedition to Africa to search for mercenaries to fight against Ukraine.

