Putin greets stunned crowd on walkabout in Derbent, forgetting Covid fears

Russian propagandists have shown video footage of dictator Vladimir Putin greeting a stunned crowd on a walkabout in a square in Derbent during his visit to Dagestan. The president of the aggressor country was not deterred by the sanitary restrictions that he has been adhering to since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Meduza; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Propaganda media distributed a video in which Putin is enthusiastically greeted by the crowd, with people wishing him "good health and 100 years of life".

Putin has avoided personal contact since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Journalists were quarantined before meeting the Russian president, and a four-metre-long table was set up for Putin's talks with the French president.

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s press secretary, explained that Putin himself wanted to greet the crowd up close, despite doctors’ advice. "On the one hand, there is advice from specialists, but on the other hand, there is the president’s firm decision that he could not refuse to greet these people," he explained.

