Putin-Xi talks: Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Tessa Wong & Simon Fraser - BBC News
·5 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Mr Putin (far left) and Mr Xi (far right) met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand

Vladimir Putin has acknowledged China's "concern" over Ukraine, in his first face-to-face talks with President Xi Jinping since the Russian invasion.

But speaking in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin also thanked China for its "balanced position" - and said US "attempts to create a unipolar world" would fail.

Mr Xi said China was willing to work together with Russia as "great powers".

China hasn't endorsed Russia's invasion but has grown trade and other ties with Moscow since it was launched.

The two leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand comes at a crucial point in the Ukraine war, as Russian troops lose ground in parts of the country.

"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," Mr Putin told Mr Xi, on only his second foray abroad since February's invasion.

Revealing that China had "questions and concern" about the situation in Ukraine, he said he understood.

"During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position," Mr Putin said.

The invasion has plunged Moscow into its worst crisis with the West since the Cold War and has sent global food and energy prices soaring.

It also poses a huge challenge for China - whose relations with the West have nosedived in recent years over issues including human rights and the future of Taiwan.

Mr Putin and Mr Xi have met dozens of times over the years but their latest talks received particular scrutiny.

Their growing relationship - which they characterise as a bulwark to Western dominance - signifies a major shift in the world order following the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The roles are reversed now, with China the dominant partner, having risen to become an economic superpower.

"Putin is getting more out of it than Xi - Russia is quite isolated internationally," Professor Emeritus Rosemary Foot, a senior research fellow in international relations at Oxford University, told the BBC.

"So it's important to show that China is a supportive partner, not an ally but certainly a supportive actor. There is a close relationship."

For Mr Xi, who described Mr Putin as "an old friend", the optics of the meeting were also significant.

He is seeking a historic third term at a Communist Party congress next month, and his visit to Central Asia is the first time he has left China since the start of the Covid pandemic.

His trip comes amid fresh lockdowns in China, where his "zero Covid" policy is still in place. While the rest of the world has opened up, Beijing continues to shut down entire cities and provinces every time cases flare up.

China and Russia have long sought to position the SCO, founded in 2001 with four ex-Soviet Central Asian nations, as an alternative to Western multilateral groups. India, Pakistan and Iran are also members.

During their last meeting in February - when Mr Putin travelled to Beijing for the Winter Olympics at Mr Xi's invitation - the two sought to demonstrate their close ties, famously declaring they shared a friendship with "no limits".

Days later Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting international condemnation and sanctions, while putting the China-Russia relationship under an intense spotlight.

Beijing has urged an end to hostilities and stressed the importance of national sovereignty. But it has also refused to call the war an invasion, as Russia refers to it as a "special military operation".

In recent weeks China has sent troops to take part in joint military exercises with Russia, and sent senior officials to meet Russian counterparts. It has also come to Russia's economic aid as Western sanctions were imposed.

This relationship has been a win-win for both countries. With Europe reducing its dependency on Russian oil and gas, China has increased its purchases, which it is reportedly getting at discounted rates.

Last month Beijing also agreed to pay for gas in Russian roubles and Chinese yuan, giving Moscow a much-needed alternative to dollars as a foreign reserve, while furthering China's interests in boosting the yuan as an international currency.

President Putin and President Xi
The two leaders met in Beijing during the Winter Olympics

But China appears to have drawn a line.

US intelligence says Moscow is so desperate for weapons, it has turned to Iran and even North Korea for supplies. It has also apparently approached China - but there has been no indication so far that Beijing has agreed.

Some experts believe that despite the rosy picture of comradeship, Mr Xi will want to maintain some distance between him and Mr Putin for several reasons.

"It would be spectacularly inept to choose the moment of maximum Russian tactical retreat in Ukraine to lean into Moscow even harder than Beijing already has," said Evan Feigenbaum, vice-president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in a recent commentary.

Another concern for Mr Xi is that former Soviet Central Asian countries, four of which are members of the SCO, do not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which also used to be part of the USSR.

"[Mr Xi] must be very aware that Central Asia is unhappy and nervous about what's going on," Prof Foot told the BBC.

Additional reporting by BBC Monitoring

Recommended Stories

  • Putin weaponizes energy ahead of winter

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin still withholding natural gas from the EU ahead of winter and the expectations for energy markets and Putin’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Putin to Xi: Russia values China's 'balanced position' on Ukraine

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin told Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday that Moscow backs Beijing's "One China" policy, opposes "provocations" by the United States in the Taiwan Strait, and values China's "balanced position" on Ukraine. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.

  • Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine

    SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China's leader for what he said was a "balanced" position on the conflict. Russia's war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring prices for food and energy amid the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi said he was very happy to meet "my old friend" again after Putin said attempts by the United States to create a unipolar world would fail.

  • Putin’s Headed Toward Defeat in Ukraine. The Only Question Is How Bad a Loser He’ll Be.

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty and Wikimedia CommonsAs Ukraine’s two-pronged offensive against the Russians continues, one great imponderable troubles U.S. policymakers. Can Vladimir Putin handle the truth?Speaking to one senior administration official this week, he wondered aloud whether and how Putin would respond to the massive blows being delivered against his army, especially if the Russians keep losing ground.Can Putin simply acknowledge what has happened, withdra

  • Putin worried about alcohol addiction of Russia's top leadership

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:40 Russian President Vladimir Putin is worried about the problem of alcohol abuse among his "close circle" and the top leadership of the Russian Federation, which he claims has become particularly acute since February this year.

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Russia's war in Ukraine -Treasury Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed new sanctions on individuals and groups that have facilitated Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. The new sanctions target 22 individuals and two entities that advanced Moscow's objectives in Ukraine both before and after Russia's February invasion of its neighbor, the department said in a statement.

  • Emotional video shows moment Ukrainian soldier reunited with mother in town reclaimed from Russian occupation

    The clip shows Vyacheslav Zadorenko embracing his mother in a moving scene in a liberated village of Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

  • Tesla weighs China sales reset

    STORY: Tesla could make some big changes to how it operates in China.Sources have told Reuters the automaker is reevaluating how it sells electric cars in the country.It could reportedly close some showrooms in cities like Beijing, where footfall plunged during the health crisis.The sources say the shift would put more focus on stores in less costly suburban locations that can provide repairs.Tesla is working to meet CEO Elon Musk's goal of improving service for existing customers.The carmaker has been the target of a series of customer complaints and lawsuits in China.Some state media outlets have criticized the company.One source said Tesla would look to hire more technicians and other staff for service jobs in China.As of Thursday (September 15), over 300 openings for service jobs were advertised on its Chinese recruitment site.Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.It's the second-largest EV brand in China, behind local rival BYD, and has over 200 stores across the country.But more than half don't offer maintenance services since they are in high-rent locations where space is limited.Tesla sold 400,000 China-made Model 3 and Model Y cars in the first eight months of the year.60% were sold locally - much more than a year before, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees ‘Shift in Momentum,’ Prepares More Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings this week with leaders of China, India, Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin said, as the Russian leader seeks to use a summit in Uzbekistan to counter his diplomatic isolation. Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 6,000 square kilometers (2,300 square miles) in the east and south of the country so far this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Western officials said it’s too early to say whether this is a turning point in t

  • As Ukraine firepower thunders forward, Russian troops fleeing to the border: Live updates

    The Ukraine Defense Ministry said Russian troops fleeing the Ukraine advance are being kept from crossing over by other Russian troops. Live updates.

  • In the liberated cities of Izium and Kupiansk three female collaborators were detained

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:33 The State Investigation Bureau of Ukraine detained the collaborators who worked for the Russian occupiers in the liberated cities of Izium and Kupiansk.

  • IAEA board passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution demanding that Russia end its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said. The resolution is the second on Russia's invasion of Ukraine passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, and their content is very similar, though the first resolution in March preceded Russian forces taking control of Zaporizhzhia, Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

  • Russia says natural gas exports to Europe will plunge about 66% while Gazprom's output grows on strong Chinese demand

    Exports to Europe will fall by 50 billion cubic meters this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

  • Russian parliament to consider summoning defence minister

    Russia's lower house of parliament will consider summoning Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to face questioning in a closed session, senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov was cited as saying by Kommersant newspaper on Thursday. It is virtually unknown for the State Duma to summon a defence minister to account for himself.

  • Fact check: False claim that President Zelenskyy sold huge amount of land in Ukraine to US companies

    Users are falsely claiming President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sold farmland to US companies. It's illegal for foreign entities to own land in Ukraine.

  • Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Leak suggests Intel's new Xeon CPUs suffer from more than just delays

    Leaked data suggests Intel’s new Xeon chips fail to match the level of performance available elsewhere.

  • Putin meets with China’s Xi

    As Russia loses ground in the war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with China’s Xi Jinping for a high-stakes summit.

  • Washington, its allies discussing possible transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

    Washington and its allies are discussing the possibility of handing over fighter jets and more air defenses to Ukraine after the successful counter-offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sept. 13, referring to a senior military official.

  • Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

    Jake Paul is taking the boxing world by storm - but the social media star turned professional boxer faces the stiffest test of his career in the ring in October. He takes on perhaps the greatest UFC fighter of all time - Anderson "The Spider" Silva! And Jake told our Jill Painter Lopez that he has no time for the naysayers