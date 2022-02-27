Putin hails 'heroism' of Russian special forces in Ukraine

Reuters Videos

STORY: As tens of thousands flee Ukraine, Yulia Peliukh-Korniichuk is heading the other way.At a bus station in the Czech capital Prague, the 34-year-old and her husband are waiting to board a bus home - hoping to be reunited with their children, and take up arms."I want to see my children. I went to see my mother. I want to see my earth, my home. I want peace. I don't want war.''Peliukh-Korniichuk and her husband moved to Prague in January for work leaving their daughter and son, aged eight and seven, with grandparents.Once back in Ukraine they intend to join the army to help repel the Russian invasion.''I want to fight, I want to live on my earth, in my Ukraine, in my peacefully Ukraine. And I don't want to die our soldiers, our Ukrainian soldiers. They are very brave and we all owe the Ukrainians and woman pray for them. And I think that we'll be OK. We will win.''Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged citizens who were ready to defend to the country to come forward.Authorities have handed thousands of assault rifles to residents and told residents to make petrol bombs.