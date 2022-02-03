Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present the highest state awards in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to Beijing amid the soaring tensions over Ukraine on a trip intended to help strengthen Moscow's ties with China and coordinate their policies in the face of Western pressure.

Putin’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will mark their first in-person meeting since 2019, helping cement a strong personal relationship that has been a key factor behind a growing partnership between the two former Communist rivals. After the talks involving top officials from both sides, Putin and Xi will meet one-on-one over lunch before attending the opening of the Winter Olympics.

In an article for the Chinese news agency Xinhua published Thursday, Putin emphasized that Moscow and Beijing play an “important stabilizing role” in global affairs and help make international affairs “more equitable and inclusive.”

In an apparent reference to a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics by the U.S. and some of its allies, the Russian president deplored “attempts by some countries to politicize sports to the benefit of their ambitions.”

While Western officials kept away from the Beijing Games in a protest over China’s detention of more than 1 million Uyghur Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, leaders of the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations, which have close ties with both Russia and China, all followed Putin's example to attend.

In an interview with China Media Group released Thursday, Putin emphasized that “we oppose the attempts to politicize sport or use it as a tool of coercion, unfair competition and discrimination."

Putin’s meeting with Xi and attendance at the opening ceremony “announces the further promotion of the China-Russia relationship,” said Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai’s University of Political Science and Law.

China and Russia have increasingly found common cause over what they believe is a U.S. disregard for their territorial and security concerns, Li said. Both their governments have also taken to mocking the U.S. over its domestic travails, from last year's Capitol riot to its struggle to control COVID-19.

“The U.S. and the Western countries, on the one hand, are exerting pressure against Russia over the issue of Ukraine, and on the other hand, are exerting pressure against China over the issue of Taiwan,” Li said, referring to the self-governing island democracy and U.S. ally that China claims as its own territory. “Such acts of extreme pressure by the West will only force China and Russia to further strengthen cooperation.”

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, said that Putin’s visit would mark a new stage in the Russia-Chinа partnership that he described as a “key factor contributing to a sustainable global development and helping counter destructive activities by certain countries.”

He said that Moscow and Beijing plan to issue a joint statement on international relations that will reflect their shared views on global security and other issues, and officials from the two countries are set to sign more than a dozen of agreements on trade, energy and other issues.

Ushakov noted that Moscow and Beijing have close or identical stands on most international issues. He particularly emphasized that China backs Russia in the current standoff over Ukraine.

“Beijing supports Russia’s demands for security guarantees and shares a view that security of one state can’t be ensured by breaching other county’s security,” Ushakov said in a conference call with reporters.

A buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western fears that Moscow is poised to invade its neighbor. Russia has denied planning an offensive but urged the U.S. and its allies to provide a binding pledge that NATO won’t expand to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations or deploy weapons there and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — the demands firmly rejected by the West.

Some observers suggested that Beijing is closely watching how the U.S. and its allies act in the standoff over Ukraine as it ponders further strategy on Taiwan, arguing that indecision by Washington could encourage China to grow more assertive.

Putin on Tuesday accused the U.S. and its allies of stonewalling Russia’s security demands but held the door open for more talks. He argued that NATO’s expansion eastward and a potential offer of membership to Ukraine undermine Russia’s security and violate international agreements endorsing "the indivisibility of security,” a principle meaning that the security of one nation shouldn't be strengthened at the expense of others.

The Russian leader has warned that if the West refuses to heed Russian demands, he could order unspecified “military-technical moves.” Other than a full-fledged invasion in Ukraine that the West fears, Putin could ponder other escalatory options, including beefing up already extensive military ties with China.

Russia and China have held a series of joint war games, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. In August, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain says Russia doesn't need to be aggressive to play part on world stage

    Russia needs to understand that it does not need to be militarily aggressive or provocative in order to be a significant player on the world stage, British junior foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday. Asked about an incident on Wednesday where Britain intercepted and escorted four Russian bomber aircraft approaching its area of interest, Cleverly said he wouldn't go into details on the incident but drew parallels with tensions on the border of Ukraine, where Russia is massing troops.

  • Russia and China to discuss closer gas, financial ties during Putin visit, says Kremlin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and China will discuss closer gas and financial ties during President Vladimir Putin's trip to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, and a long-held idea for a new gas pipeline to China is being examined. Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have lunch together on Friday, and could sign more than 15 agreements, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, with lots of new deals being prepared in relation to natural gas.

  • Kremlin says shipping Belarus potash via Russian ports being discussed

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow is discussing the possibility of shipping Belarusian potash via Russian ports, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. Sanctions-hit Belarus said on Tuesday that it had diverted its potash shipments from Lithuania's Klaipeda port to Russian ports after Vilnius decided to halt the use of its railway for Belarus exports of the crop nutrient. State-owned Belaruskali is the world's second largest producer of potash, which it exports via its arm Belarus Potash Company (BPC).

  • Exclusive-India could buy potash from Belarus in rupees as sanctions hit Minsk-sources

    India plans to buy 1 million tonnes of potash from Belarus in the first such bilateral deal between the two countries after sanctions crippled Minsk's ability to sell the crop nutrient, two Indian officials involved in the discussions told Reuters. India has suggested that the state-run Belarus Potash Company (BPC) could open a rupee account with a state-run Indian bank for potash sales as sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union cut off the Minsk from dollar and euro trade, the officials said. BPC is the export arm of Belaruskali, the world's second-largest potash producer.

  • Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

    The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Mercilessly Mocked After Trump Turns On Him

    The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.

  • Adam Kinzinger calls Josh Hawley 'one of the worst human beings' and a 'con artist' after the senator urges Biden to block Ukraine from joining NATO

    "When Trump goes down," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, the "evil" will be out in the open.

  • U.S. F-15s on Russia's border a clear message to allies, and to Putin

    As Putin continues his military buildup on 3 sides of Ukraine and sends planes to probe the perimeters of NATO airspace, the U.S. and its allies show force, and unity.

  • Finland prepares response to Russia's security demands, says foreign minister

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland is preparing a response to a letter it received from Russia on Tuesday that asked for security guarantees from OSCE countries, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said. Finland shares a long border and a difficult history with Russia but is not a NATO member. All members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have received a letter, Finland's national broadcaster, YLE, said.

  • GOP Rep Slams Sen. Josh Hawley As 'One Of The Worst Human Beings'

    Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also called the Missouri senator a self-aggrandizing "con artist.”

  • Pakistan Seeks to End 50 Years of IMF Debt With ESG Bond, Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, which has sought almost 20 bailouts from the International Monetary Fund over half a century, wants to end its reliance on the multilateral lender by shrinking deficits and tapping capital markets on its way to sustainable economic growth. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook G

  • Leaked text suggests possible US-Russia missile arrangement over Ukraine

    The text closely reflects statements made to the media last week by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as he laid out the 30-nation military organization’s position on Russia’s demands.

  • Iranian supertanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

    An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port, with both countries facing U.S. sanctions, according to analysts and satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press. The arrival of the oil tanker Starla comes as negotiations continue in Vienna over the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, which allowed for oil sales. In 2018, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord under then President Donald Trump, sparking years of tensions across the wider Mideast that continue today.

  • A Journey Across Ukraine Shows Invasion Would Come at High Price

    (Bloomberg) -- About a mile from a border post that marks the last Ukrainian controlled territory before Crimea, soldiers suddenly emerge from the long sea grass to check on an idling car.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutati

  • Ukrainians building up resistance in case Russia attacks

    If Russia invades, some of Kharkiv’s 1 million plus people say they stand ready to abandon their civilian lives and wage a guerrilla campaign against one of the world’s greatest military powers.

  • Conservative Pundit Warns Just How Unhinged A Second Donald Trump Presidency Could Be

    Charlie Sykes explained why “we may look back” on Donald Trump’s first term “with a certain sense of nostalgia."

  • Wife, aunt of N.Korea's Kim make rare public appearance amid pandemic

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife and influential aunt made a rare appearance in state media on Wednesday, as the ruling family has maintained a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic. Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, and his aunt, Kim Kyong Hui, attended an art performance at the Mansudae Art Theatre in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday, state television showed. Ri was last seen publicly on Sept. 9, when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which houses the embalmed bodies of Kim's late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the country's founding.

  • Litman: OK, Justice Department, you have plenty of evidence to indict Trump now

    Just the publicly available evidence is sufficient to bring an indictment against Trump for the federal crime of obstructing Congress' certification of the election results.

  • Missouri candidate describes Jan. 6 as ‘military operation,’ says he didn’t enter Capitol

    “I didn’t try to get in because I didn’t know what I’d do once I got there,” said Preston V. Smith of Jackson County. “There is no doubt in my mind that our president asked me to come to DC on the 6th for this military operation.”

  • Israel doesn't see a violent Russia-Ukraine confrontation anytime soon

    Israel doesn’t think there will be a violent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tells me.Why it matters: The Biden administration has been warning publicly in recent weeks that the Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine could lead to an invasion at any moment. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIsrael is in a unique situation of having close relations with both Russia and