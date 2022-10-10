Putin hints that morning attack on Ukraine is revenge for Crimean Bridge explosion

ALONA MAZURENKO – MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 13:08

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Russia’s morning missile attack on Ukraine high-precision strikes on energy and military infrastructure.

Source: Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on 10 October

Quote from Putin: "In the morning a mass strike on Ukraine’s infrastructure – energy infrastructure, and military command and communication targets – was undertaken using high-precision weapons."

Details: The Russian President claimed that the Security Service of Ukraine was responsible for the Crimean Bridge explosion. Putin believes that the attack on the illegally constructed bridge was "an act of terror".

The Russian dictator also claimed that if "Ukrainian terrorist attacks" on "Russian territory" continue, Russia’s response will be "tough, and its scale will reflect the level of threats."

Putin complained that Ukraine, and in particular Ukraine’s Security Service, has allegedly carried out terrorist attacks on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. He also claimed that Ukraine wanted to blow up the TurkStream [a natural gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey – ed.], though he had no evidence to back up his claim.

Enemy missiles hit a playground, a pedestrian bridge, road surface and a car near the "red campus" of the Shevchenko University and other civilian targets in Kyiv on the morning of 10 October.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that Russia has launched 83 missiles on Ukraine within a few hours on the morning of 10 October, 45 of which were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence.

