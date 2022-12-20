Putin will hold annual military meeting despite cancelled media press conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an extended meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry on 21 December, the Kremlin said.

Source: Russian state-owned Kremlin news agency TASS

Details: Putin cancelled the annual traditional meeting with the media, but will hold the same meeting with military leaders.

It is reported that the meeting will be attended by the Command of Russian military districts, types and branches of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, heads of central military administration bodies and representatives of federal executive bodies.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will report on the progress of the special operation at an expanded meeting of the ministry's board.

Reminder: On 12 December, Putin cancelled the annual press conference for the first time in 10 years.