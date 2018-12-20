Putin calls for better UK-Russia relations at massive annual press conference

Vladimir Putin called for an end to the deadlock in UK-Russia relations during his massive annual press conference.

"“In my mind, UK-Russian relations are at a dead end and it's in the interests of both sides to get out of this dead end," the Russian President said at a gathering known for pageantry and colourful quotes.

He added that the UK was Russia's top direct investor last year, putting £22bn into the country. Although he had not discussed partnerships with Theresa May, Mr Putin said that business communities in both countries were holding productive talks.

The President also advised the UK should go through with Brexit, saying that "otherwise it wasn't really a referendum."

However, Mr Putin, whose approval ratings have fallen after a turbulent year, skirted the single question asked about Russia's role in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. He termed the story propaganda, and was not pressed to explain why he had called the suspects in the Salisbury poisoning civilians, after documents and interviews with neighbours showed the pair to belong to military intelligence.

Asked about America's withdrawal from Syria, Mr Putin welcomed the announcement. "Let's not forget, the presence of your troops there is illegitimate," he said.

More than 1,700 journalists were accredited to attend what state television called the “main media event of the year”. This number was a new record, as it is most years.

12:57PM

Press conference ends with no mention of Skripal suspects

In nearly four hours of questions, Putin failed to address the Skripal suspects' identities, who he previously claimed were civilians but have since been shown to be military intelligence. He only took one question about Salisbury and that was a softball from RT

11:50AM

Russian leader denies links to 'Putin's chef' and mercenaries

When asked about the Wagner mercenaries and their patron Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is known as “Putin's chef” for serving the president during state dinners, the Russian leader insisted he had nothing to do with them. Mr Prigozhin has been sanctioned for interfering in the US election with his troll factory and was recently filmed taking part in a meeting between Russian military chiefs and Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar.

“All my chefs are in the federal guard service, they are from the military. I don't have any other chefs,” he said.

As for Wagner, if “they're not violating Russian law, they have the right to sell their services anywhere on the planet,” he said.

Three journalists were killed while investigating the Russian mercenaries' presence in the Central African Republic in July. Mr Putin distanced himself from their killing, saying they had entered the country under the guise of tourists and were assassinated by local groups.

11:29AM

UK-Russia relations at 'dead end,' but trade increasing despite Brexit

Mr Putin said he spoke with Theresa May on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, and argued that Russia's trade with Britain was increasing in spite of Brexit.

“We greeted each other and spoke a few words to each other,” Mr Putin said. “In my mind, UK-Russian relations are at a dead end and it's in the interests of both sides to get out of this dead end. As for the effects of Brexit, I think it's minimal, but it will influence the world economy and us indirectly.”

Mr Putin, whose troll factory was found to have put out pro-Brexit tweets on the day of the vote, said the UK should go through with Brexit, “otherwise it wasn't really a referendum”. The UK invested $22 billion in Russia this year, making it the top direct investor, he added.

“It's their affair, but in any case they're interested in markets, in partnerships,” he said. “I didn't talk about this with the prime minister, but we are talking about this with our friends and colleagues from Great Britain, especially in the business sphere.”

11:04AM

When will the Russian president remarry?

And finally the question that's been on everyone's mind: When will Putin get remarried and to whom? The Russian leader, who is so protective of his private life that his daughters' identities were unknown until recently, divorced his wife in 2013.

"He's married and he wants me to be too," Putin joked about the journalist who asked the question. Alas, he gave no straight answer: "As an orderly person I should do this at some point."

