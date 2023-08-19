Putin holds meeting at military headquarters in Rostov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting at the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, from where Russian forces command hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing the Kremlin

Details: Putin reportedly listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, the commanders at the fronts and other senior officers.

The Russian Telegram channel Shot posted a video of Putin's arrival at the headquarters, where Gerasimov met him.

