Putin holds meeting of Security Council in person for first time since beginning of full-scale invasion

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has personally attended the meeting of the Security Council of Russia, instead of participating via video conference – for the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.



Source: Meduza, a Russian Latvia-based media outlet; Kremlin aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Agenstvo (Agency) on Telegram

Quote from RIA Novosti: "The operational meeting of the Security Council was organised in a face-to-face format, although since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Putin has traditionally held such meetings via video conference, except for large meetings of the Security Council".



Details: As Agenstvo stated, the previous face-to-face meeting of the Security Council with Putin's participation was on 21 February: on that date, they discussed the "recognition of independence" of the self-styled "LPR" and "DNR" [Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics].

Background: Improving civil defence was discussed at the Security Council meeting on 18 November.

