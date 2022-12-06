Putin holds Security Council on "domestic security"

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video meeting with members of the Russian Security Council to discuss "ensuring the country's domestic security"

Source: Kremlin press-service; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The meeting was held against a backdrop of news about attacks on airfields inside of Russia, presumably made by Ukrainian drones.

The incidents took place not only in Russian regions bordering Ukraine, but also in those located relatively far from the border - in the Ryazan and Saratov oblasts of the Russian Federation.



Reference: On the night of 5-6 December, a fire broke out at the airfield in the Russian city of Kursk.

Background:

On 5 December, Russian media reported that a fuel tanker exploded at an airfield in the Russian city of Ryazan, killing at least three people. A drone also fell on bomber jets in Saratov Oblast.

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that on Monday, 5 December, in Russia, the airbases of Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast and Engels in Saratov Oblast, where strategic bombers are located, were attacked.

