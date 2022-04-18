Putin honors brigade accused of Bucha war crimes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mychael Schnell
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has honored a brigade accused by Ukraine of committing war crimes in Bucha, the Kyiv suburb where images have shown bodies in streets and mass graves.

Putin on Monday granted the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade the title of Guards, which is considered an honorary designation, Bloomberg News reported.

Putin pointed to the infantry members’ “mass heroism and valor, tenacity and courage,” according to Agence France-Presse, with Putin saying they protected the “Motherland and state interests.”

The Russian president’s announcement did not, however, make note of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

The Ukrainian defense ministry’s main intelligence directorate earlier this month accused members of the Russian brigade of committing war crimes against individuals in Bucha.

The city drew widespread attention when images surfaced showing dead bodies lying in the streets and in mass graves. The photos attracted widespread criticism.

President Biden called the killings in Bucha a war crime, and the U.S. imposed additional sanctions against Russia in response to the attacks.

Putin, however, called reports of human atrocities in Bucha “fake.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak commented on the 64th Motorized Infantry Brigade receiving the honorary designation on Twitter.

“While someone is debating whether [Russian] crimes in [Ukraine] can be called genocide, [Russia] continues to laugh in the face of the world. Putin awarded the honorary ‘guard’ title ‘For heroism and courage’ to the brigade stationed in Bucha. For the murder of children and rape of women, you mean?” Podolyak wrote.

Putin’s honor for the military group came in the seventh week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin honours brigade accused of atrocities as strikes hit western Ukraine

    An elderly man carries a board as he walks past destroyed cars in a village near Kyiv

  • Ukraine accused a Russian infantry brigade of massacring civilians. Now, Putin is honoring them for 'mass heroism.'

    Russia's 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was accused of committing war crimes in Bucha, where hundreds of civilians were massacred.

  • Net zero will be new Brexit for Tories, says Richard Tice

    Net zero will be the new Brexit for the Conservatives, the leader of Reform UK said as he vowed to exploit Tory divisions at May's local elections.

  • Putin's horrendous war on Ukraine is no reason to give up on renewing the nuclear deal with Iran

    Opinion: Opponents of the Iran nuclear deal say the deal is illegitimate because it involves Russia. This is absurd.

  • Austrian chancellor says Putin would participate in war crimes investigation

    Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the first European Union leader to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in person since the start of the war in Ukraine, said the Russian leader agreed to participate in an investigation into war crimes allegations against the Russian military. Last week, Nehammer traveled to Moscow to meet with Putin after…

  • Authorities report missile strike in Lviv

    STORY: Lviv mayor Andriy Sadoviy said at least seven people were killed and 11 were wounded. The blast shattered windows of a hotel housing Ukrainians evacuated from elsewhere in the country, he added.Emergency teams rushed to the site to extinguish the fire at the facility.Separately, authorities said some of the missiles hit areas close to a railway station and other railroad facilities, briefly disrupting normal traffic.Russia denies targeting civilians and rejects what Ukraine says is evidence of atrocities, saying Ukraine has staged them to undermine peace talks.Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

  • NBA championship keys: How each playoff team can win the 2022 title

    With no clear-cut favorite, the race to the NBA championship is wide open. Here’s what each playoff team must do to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

  • Missiles Rain Down on Lviv as Russia Steps Up Attacks in Ukraine

    PAVLO PALAMARCHUK/ReutersAt least six people were killed Monday as Russian rockets rained down on Lviv, the western Ukrainian city that has seen a huge influx of refugees from the war-ravaged east. At least 11 more were injured, including a 3-year-old boy who had fled to Lviv with his mother to escape the brutal Russian bombardment of Kharkhiv.The attack came as the Russian invaders, still smarting after the loss of their Black Sea Fleet flagship last week, appeared to step up an offensive in Uk

  • Olivia Wilde Supports Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

    Just call them the "Golden" couple! Olivia Wilde was spotted cheering on her boyfriend Harry Styles during his performance at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival on April 15.

  • Ole Miss baseball went from No. 1 in nation to last in SEC West: Could Rebels miss the postseason?

    Ole Miss baseball went from No. 1 in the country to last in the SEC West. How did it come to this point so fast?

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis calling special session to address property-insurance system problems

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will call a May special legislative session to address problems in the property-insurance system that have led to homeowners losing coverage and getting hit with large rate increases.

  • Captured Britons paraded on Russian TV asking Boris Johnson to swap them for Vladimir Putin’s friend

    Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been paraded on Russian state television appealing to Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.

  • Penske Automotive unit orders 750 Ford electric cargo vans

    The move comes as several companies including FedEx Corp, UPS and Deutsche Post unit DHL are experimenting with electric cargo vehicles as part of their own zero-emission vehicle plans. Penske, which expects to take delivery of the first batch of vehicles in the next several weeks, said the first E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California with other locations around the United States phased in later in the year. Art Vallely, the unit's president, said these new vehicles will be offered both as a rental and full-service lease option for the company's customers.

  • Picture shows Russia’s Moskva warship burning at sea before sinking, says expert

    This is the first photograph to have emerged of the guided-missile cruiser on fire

  • Russia forces step up attacks in western Ukraine

    Missiles are now targeting Ukrainian cities in the west on day 54 of the invasion. FOX's Matt Finn has more from Lviv, which had been a safe haven for those fleeing fighting in the east.

  • US Navy offering hefty bonus to new enlistees

    If you’re thinking about a career in the military, here’s some news that might float your boat.

  • EU Can Cut Russian Energy Dependence Sooner Than Thought: Draghi

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsEurope can reduce energy dependence on Russia quicker than previously estimated, Mario Draghi said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.“Diversification is possible

  • KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army to send 10,000 troops

    A national state of disaster is declared after the devastation in KwaZulu-Natal province last week.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    FIGHTING* Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy said preliminary reports suggested there had been four hits on Lviv -- three strikes on warehouses that are not currently being used by the military, and another on a car service station.* Russia appears to have started its anticipated new offensive in the east of Ukraine, Ukraine's top security official said.* The United States military expects to start training Ukrainians on using howitzer artillery in coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said. * Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol are continuing to engage with the Russian military, Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told national television on Monday.

  • Russia's ambassador to the US says no one will speak to him

    Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov revealed in an interview with Politico that not even Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to him.