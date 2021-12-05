Putin hopes WHO soon approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference to address participants in a congress of the United Russia party marking the 20th anniversary of the party founding, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday voiced hope for a quick approval of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the World Health Organization, saying the move is essential to expand its global supplies.

Speaking during a video call with Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Putin said receiving the WHO's vetting is necessary to spread the Russian vaccine more broadly around the world, including free supplies.

“We intend to expand such assistance,” Putin said.

The Russian leader also argued that WHO's approval should open the door for Russians and others who have had the Sputnik V vaccine to travel more freely around the world. He said about 200 million people worldwide have received Sputnik V.

Putin was vaccinated with Sputnik V in the spring, and last month he received a booster shot of Sputnik Light, the one-dose version. He also said he took an experimental nasal version of Sputnik V days after receiving his booster shot, adding that he was feeling fine and felt no side effects.

The Gamaleya Institute that developed Sputnik V has said the vaccine should be efficient against the omicron variant of COVID-19, but announced that it will immediately start working on adapting it to counter the new variant.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine, launching Sputnik V in August 2020, and has plentiful supplies. But uptake has been slow, blamed in part on conflicting signals from Russian authorities.

Russia in recent months has faced its deadliest and largest surge of coronavirus cases, with infections and deaths climbing to all-time highs and only slowing in the last few weeks. Russia has Europe's highest confirmed pandemic death toll at over 281,000, according to the government's coronavirus task force. But a report released Friday by the state statistics agency Rosstat, which uses broader criteria, put the the overall number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 to over 537,000 — almost twice the official toll.

Putin, who despite a surge in infections in Russia has repeatedly argued that vaccinations should remain voluntary, emphasized Sunday that Russian authorities have been tried to use “persuasion and not pressure” and worked to dispel “prejudices and myths driving the aversion to vaccination.”

Russia's quick approval of Sputnik V drew criticism abroad, because at the time it had only been tested on a few dozen people. But a study published in British medical journal The Lancet in February showed the Sputnik V is 91% effective and appears to prevent inoculated individuals from becoming severely ill with COVID-19.

Russia has actively promoted Sputnik V around the world but faced bottlenecks in shipping the amounts it promised. Countries in Latin America have complained about delays in getting the second Sputnik V shot.

The World Health Organization has been reviewing data about Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as part of the approval process. Such approval could pave the way for its inclusion into the COVAX program that is shipping COVID-19 vaccines to scores of countries around the world based on need.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Space Force general warns of China's growing military space potential

    “I don't think it's a foregone conclusion they will be the leader in space at the end of the decade, but they are on an incredible pace,” he said.

  • Russia Ukraine: Biden warns Russia against Ukraine 'red lines'

    Intelligence officials fear Russia could invade Ukraine as soon as early 2022, US media reports.

  • Omicron Is a Big Unknown. What’s Ahead, According to a Key FDA Official.

    Dr. Peter Marks, the senior official responsible for the review of Covid-19 vaccines at the FDA, laid out a possible timeline that could have shots of updated vaccines going into arms in the U.S. by April, if necessary.

  • China Merges Mining Assets To Create Rare Earth Mining Giant

    While Beijing keeps a rare-earth export ban in its ‘back pocket’, China is looking to consolidate control over the mining of these crucial metals by creating a new state-owned giant

  • U.S. and EU hail 'convergent' stances toward China

    The approach of the United States and Europe toward China is "increasingly convergent," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday, following meetings with the chief of the European Union's diplomatic service. U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed as a hallmark of his foreign policy the importance of working closely with allies in pushing back against what his administration sees as China's increasingly assertive behavior worldwide. The EU and United States on Thursday expressed concern over China's actions in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait, which they said had a "direct impact" on their respective security and prosperity.

  • How the supply chain crisis is affecting your Christmas list

    Desperate parents are turning to bots to get shopping done in time for Christmas.

  • COVID-19 curbs China's power in Indo-Pacific, risks of war 'significant' - report

    The coronavirus pandemic has weakened China's power in the Indo-Pacific, and the region's deepening security uncertainties present a "significant" risk of war, the Lowy Institute said in a report on Sunday. U.S. allies in the region and key balancing powers such as India have never been more dependent on American capacity and willingness to sustain a military and strategic counterweight in response to China's rise, said the Sydney-based foreign policy think tank. At the same time, Beijing has sought to dissuade Southeast Asian countries from joining the U.S. coalition, while upgrading its military exchanges with Russia and Pakistan as well as North Korea and creating as such a formidable trio of China-aligned nuclear-armed powers in the region.

  • Russia’s richest man opens mammoth modern art centre despite Putin's crackdown on artists

    A mammoth multi-million-pound art centre opened its doors to the public near the Kremlin on Saturday, in an ambitious bid to showcase Russia as a destination for modern art - but experts say a crackdown on free expression will limit how far it can go.

  • Sniffer dogs may be deployed in Parliament to stop suspected drug use by MPs and staff

    Sniffer dogs could be deployed in Parliament to clamp down on suspected drug use by MPs and staff, as the Commons Speaker prepares to hold discussions with the police later this week.

  • Was a young girl adopted from Russia capable of murder?

    Saying they feared for their safety, an American couple gives up the daughter they welcomed into their family. "48 Hours" contributor Troy Roberts revisits the case that he says haunted him for years and forever changed his life.

  • Nevada court sides with gunmakers in Las Vegas shooting suit

    Nevada’s Supreme Court ruled gun manufacturers cannot be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip because a state law shields them from liability unless the weapon malfunctions. The parents of a woman who was among the 60 people killed in the shooting at packed music festival filed a wrongful death suit against Colt Manufacturing Co. and several other gun manufacturers in July 2019. The suit said the gun companies “knowingly manufactured and sold weapons designed to shoot automatically because they were aware their AR-15s could be easily modified with bump stocks to do so, thereby violating federal and state machinegun prohibitions.”

  • Blinken decries coordinated Russian destabilizing efforts

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said the U.S. and European allies are determined to "stand resolutely against" increasing and coordinated Russian aggression in the region, during an interview with Reuters. The secretary raised concerns that Russia is coordinating its destabilizing activities, including the building of forces on its border with Ukraine, the threat of holding back natural gas to Europe this winter and the support of...

  • China regulator says govt policies not necessarily linked to overseas IPOs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's securities regulator said on Sunday that Beijing's recent policy moves were not aimed at specific industries or private firms, and were not necessarily linked to companies seeking to list in overseas markets. China has implemented a sweeping regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/business/china-wall-street-regulatory-crackdown-not-aimed-restricting-private-firms-2021-09-20 in recent months on internet companies, for-profit education, and real estate developers, among others. "The main purpose of (those moves) is to regulate monopoly, to protect the interests and data security of small- and medium-sized firms, as well as personal information security," the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

  • Blinken warns Chinese leaders over Taiwan as global crises mount

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions toward Taiwan, warning of "terrible consequences" if China precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait. In an interview, Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy challenges facing the administration of President Joe Biden, including faltering efforts to repair the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, and the spiraling conflict in Ethiopia.

  • Chinese military flights near Taiwan look like 'rehearsals'- Pentagon chief

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday said Chinese military flights near Taiwan look like "rehearsals" though he did not indicate that he expected Beijing actually to carry out such operations. Cross-strait tensions have been rising in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own. "I don't want to speculate, but certainly ... it looks a lot like rehearsals," Austin said while speaking at a conference in California.

  • Ukraine at risk of 'drowning in garbage'

    The country of Ukraine has no functioning waste management system, with 33,000 illegal dumpsites, 6,100 landfills and just one waste incinerator in the nation.

  • Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

    Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande, wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on Friday that there was "no guarantee" it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments, prompting the country's top financial regulators to calm the market. Country Garden, the country's top property developer, said on Sunday that the company is considering applying for the issuance of supply chain asset-based securities (ABS) in the near term.

  • Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem, Palestinian assailant shot dead

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli outside Jerusalem's walled Old City on Saturday before he was shot and killed by security forces at the scene, police said. A video released by Israeli police appears to show a man crossing a street and then turning around and several times stabbing or attempting to stab an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man who had been walking behind him. The chief of Israel's border police Amir Cohen said the officers had acted correctly.

  • Tristan Allegedly Sent Texts ‘Threatening’ His Baby’s Mother to Get an Abortion While Dating Khloé

    He also attempted to dissuade her from suing him for child support.

  • Germany: incoming minister advises against Christmas travel

    Germany's incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. Federal and state leaders on Thursday announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering nonessential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. Volker Wissing, whose pro-business party has designated him as transport minister in the incoming government, told Sunday's edition of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that “in the current situation, it seems more sensible to spend Christmas in a small group at home and not to plan big trips across the country.”