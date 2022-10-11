Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
·2 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.

Speaking at the start of his talks in St. Petersburg with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Putin hailed the ties between the two countries as important for regional and global stability.

“Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Putin said at the start of his talks with Al Nahyan.

The Russian leader noted Al Nahyan's support for the decision of the OPEC+ group that includes Russia to limit oil production to shore up oil prices, saying that “our decisions, our action, aren't directed against anyone.”

Putin said: “Our actions are aimed at ensuring stability in global energy markets to make both comsumers of energy resources and those who deal with production and supplies feel calm, stability and confidence, to help balance supply and demand.”

The decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day has outraged the West, where many saw it as a move that would help Putin finance Russia's action in Ukraine. The production cut also risked saddling President Joe Biden and Democrats with rising gasoline prices just ahead of U.S. midterms.

The United Arab Emirates has maintained close business ties with Russia and sought to refrain from joining the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western allies over Moscow's action in Ukraine.

Putin hailed Al Nahyan for mediation efforts that helped solve some “really sensitive humanitarian issues” in Ukraine. “I'm aware of your concern about the development of the situation and your desire to contribute to the settlement of all disputed issues, including today's crisis in Ukraine,” Putin said.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Russia not working 'against anyone' in energy markets

    Speaking with the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Putin said Russia aimed to create stability on energy markets and ensure that supply and consumption were balanced. U.S. President Joe Biden has called on his administration and Congress to explore ways to boost U.S. energy production and reduce OPEC's control over energy prices after the cartel's "shortsighted" production cuts.

  • Senior U.S. senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee called on Monday for a freeze on cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including most arms sales, accusing the kingdom of helping underwrite the Russian war on Ukraine after OPEC+ announced last week it would cut oil production. The Saudi-led OPEC+ cartel agreed to cut output by an amount equal to about 2% of global supply, curbing production in a tight market and raising the possibility of higher gasoline prices as Washington seeks to limit Russia's energy revenue after its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, rebuked the group's cut as "shortsighted" as the world deals with the impacts of Russia's war, the White House said.

  • Alex Jones accuses left of 'having a fetish' for 'hating Putin'

    Right wing commentator and radio host Alex Jones accused the left of 'having a fetish' for 'hating Putin'The far right conspiracy theorist went on a bizarre rant on Real Amerca's Voice Real America's Voice

  • Gazprombank to discontinue Swiss operations

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprombank has decided to cease operating in Switzerland after "a strategic review of various options", it said on Monday. The bank had been one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Zurich-based bank, which was mainly involved in trade and export finance, decided to discontinue its operations in Switzerland after launching a review of its business in July, including a possible sale.

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 to Vow Support for Kyiv as Long as Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia launched fresh strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv as air-raid sirens sounded across Ukraine, one day after the most intense barrage since the first days of the invasion and President Vladimir Putin’s threats to hit more infrastructure targets. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large

  • Analysis-Russian gas supply gap casts chill in Europe as winter nears

    Europe needs to pay up to import liquefied natural gas, pray for a mild winter and cut energy demand as any sabotage of infrastructure or even deeper cuts to Russian supply would make power rationing or blackouts all but inevitable. Even if Europe manages to stay warm and keep the lights on this winter, it will have a much bigger challenge to refill depleted storage next year than it did to meet a European Union goal to build stocks to 80% of capacity by November this year. It has exceeded that goal and storage, currently around 90%, is a buffer, but the halt of gas through the Nord Stream network from Russia to Germany, leaves a gap despite increased supplies from elsewhere.

  • Currency Plunge Prompts Hungary to Rethink View on Joining Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary may seek to join the euro’s ERM-2 waiting room this year or next, its finance minister said, as officials scramble to find ways to arrest the plunging currency as it wreaks havoc across the economy.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: T

  • Putin’s Megalomania Is to Blame For Massive ‘Strategic Errors’ in Ukraine, Says Top Spy

    ILYA PITALEV/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin’s unchallenged power has led to catastrophic “strategic errors” that have been a disaster for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to one of Britain’s most senior spy chiefs.Sir Jeremy Fleming, the head of the U.K.’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), is set to give a damning analysis of Putin’s leadership during a rare public speech in London on Tuesday. The boss of Britain’s equivalent of the NSA will also say that “Russia’

  • Germany is pushing a $93 billion spending plan to ease consumer gas prices as Europe heads toward winter with no end to energy crunch in sight

    The spending plan would be paid for by a larger 200 billion euro package that was announced last month.

  • German bond yields near 11-year highs on reports Scholz will sanction joint debt sales

    German Chancellor was prepared to back European Union-wide issuance to help the bloc's members tackle the energy crisis.

  • Crimea bridge: The four ways Ukraine could have taken it down

    At approximately 6 a.m. local time on Saturday, an enormous explosion rocked the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula with Russia. As a result of the explosion sections of one of the two parallel road decks collapsed and a train carrying flammable fuel was set ablaze causing significant damage to the railway bridge.

  • Arakhamia responds to Romanian Defence Minister on the negotiations that Ukraine is prepared to conduct with the West

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 16:55 Davyd Arakhamia, the chairman of the Sluha Narodu [Servant of the People] party and former chairman of the Ukrainian negotiating team with Russia, said that Ukraine is currently prepared to negotiate with Western countries, but only about joining NATO as soon as possible.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

    STORY: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday (October 9) authorities in neighboring countries said, raising concerns in Washington and its allies in Tokyo and Seoul.It is the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days.And has added to widespread alarm that it could signal the country is closer than ever to resuming nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.Japan’s defense minister Toshiro Ino said on Sunday such tests “absolutely cannot be tolerated.”Adding that North Korea’s actions were a threat to peace and security to the region as well as the international community.Both of Sunday's missiles reached an altitude of 60 miles and covered 218 miles, Ino said.On Tuesday (October 4), North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile further than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to residents there to take cover.North Korea's neighbor and ally China called on the United States to create conditions to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning pointed to joint military exercises held by the U.S. and its allies around the Korean peninsula when asked about Sunday's launches.North Korea has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions.It said on Saturday (October 8) its missile tests were for self-defense against direct U.S. military threats and had not harmed the safety of its neighbors.

  • French government ready to intervene to end refineries strike

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's hard left CGT trade union threatened "war" against President Emmanuel Macron if he forced refinery strikers back to work, as the government sought to end the industrial action that has left a third of the country's fuel stations running low. The government on Tuesday said it was ready to intervene to end a weeks-long strike in refineries and fuel depots that has also tightened global diesel supplies. The walkouts and unplanned maintenance at refineries in France run by oil majors TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil have forced more than 60% of national refining capacity offline and blocked distribution from fuel depots.

  • Zelenskyy records video address standing outside on Bankova Street

    Mass Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on Oct. 10 have two aims: to strike energy facilities and terrorize people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address recorded outside the presidential office on Bankova Street in Kyiv. This is his second video address of the morning.

  • New offensive from Belarus unlikely, ISW report says

    The recently established joint Russia-Belarus task force is unlikely to invade Ukraine from the north in near future, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Oct. 10 report.

  • Ukrainians are posing with a giant postage stamp depicting the blown up bridge linking Russia and Crimea

    The leader of Ukraine's postal service tweeted Saturday that "coming soon," a new stamp of the explosion will read "Crimean Bridge - Done."

  • Diesel Suppliers Stand to Lose If Biden Wish to Stock Up Is Granted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fuel markets are signaling to suppliers that they should avoid holding on to products at all costs, despite the Biden administration’s willingness to consider banning exports as an extreme measure to help build stockpiles.Diesel futures trading in New York have shifted into the widest backwardation in five months -- meaning next-month deliveries are priced at a discount to prompt. In such a market structure, suppliers risk losing 27 cents for each gallon of diesel they hold by the

  • Native American association tells Indy's minor league baseball team to keep 'Indians' name

    The Native American Guardian's Association backs the "Indians" name for Indianapolis' minor league baseball team. "Educate. Not eradicate," it says.

  • Germany girds for gas supply pain, targets $93 billion price relief plan

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany on Monday said it plans to urgently implement a 96 billion euro ($93 billion) plan to ease pressure on consumers from surging gas prices as it was warned that the supply situation heading into winter remained tense even with full reserves. "The supply situation remains tense despite the filled storage facilities," Michael Vassiliadis, head of trade union IG BCE and one of the commission experts, told a news briefing, adding that the panel hoped their plan would curb inflation. If adopted, the plan would be paid for by a 200 billion euro relief package Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government announced last month to reduce the impact of energy prices on Europe's largest economy, which experts have estimated needs to cut consumption by a fifth to get through winter and beyond without rationing.