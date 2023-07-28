Putin ignores Erdogan's proposals for grain deal talks – report

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ignoring requests from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold talks regarding the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), The Wall Street Journal reported on July 28, citing diplomats and analysts.

According to the sources, Erdogan has repeatedly stated in recent weeks that he wants to discuss with Putin the renewal of the agreement, which allowed the export of Ukrainian grain from ports on the Black Sea. However, the presidents of Turkey and Russia have not yet spoken by phone. Diplomats say that Turkish authorities are trying to resolve this issue through other channels of communication with the Kremlin.

The report says that Russia refused to extend the grain agreement after Erdogan "angered" the Russian government.

Earlier in July, Erdogan decided to return the defenders of Mariupol’s Azovstal to Ukraine and finally agreed to approve Sweden's entry into NATO.

Russia officially terminated its participation in the BSGI on July 17, which had previously allowed Ukrainian grain export through the Black Sea to countries at risk of food insecurity. Officially, Russia alleged that its unilateral withdrawal from the agreement was due to Ukrainian attacks on the Kerch Bridge, which connects occupied Crimea to Russian mainland.

Moscow has withdrawn guarantees of safety of navigation in the Black Sea as well.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed extending the grain deal with the UN and Turkey only, without Russia, though Turkey has yet to commit to armed escorts of Ukrainian grain cargo.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine