Putin imposes martial law on annexed territories of Ukraine

IRYNA BALACHUK – WEDNESDAY, 19 OCTOBER 2022, 14:51

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to introduce martial law in the annexed Ukrainian oblasts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Source: website of the Kremlin; Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing Putin’s statements during a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation; Reuters

Quote from Putin: "I signed the decree on the introduction of martial law in these four parts of the Russian Federation. It will immediately be sent to the Federation Council [the upper house of the Russian parliament. The State Duma [the lower house] has also been informed of the decision adopted."

This story is developing

Photo: website of the Kremlin

