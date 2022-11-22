Putin "inaugurates" two icebreakers and solemnly opens turkey production plant without leaving his bunker

Russian propaganda media have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremonies of raising the flag of the Russian Federation on the Ural and the Yakutia nuclear icebreakers. He did it all from his office, via video link.

Source: RIA Novosti, RT, TASS

Quote from Putin: "I allow the descent [of the vessels]. Get started."

Details: The president of the aggressor country watched the descent of the icebreakers on TV.

Russian media also showed Putin getting up from his chair when the Russian national anthem sounded during the raising of the flag on the Ural.

On 20 November, Putin also opened a turkey factory in Tyumen; however, on that day, he didn’t leave his office, either.

Background:

On 18 November, for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion began, Putin attended a meeting of the Security Council in person, instead of joining it via a video link.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



