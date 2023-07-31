Russian dictator Vladimir Putin increased fines for failure to appear at military enlistment office on a summons without a valid justification and for not providing information to the military enlistment office.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: It was reported that Putin signed a law to increase the fines for failing to appear in the military enlistment office of a summons without a valid justification to RUB 30,000 (US$327.60), while the fine for failure to provide information was increased to RUB 5,000 (US$54.60).

This document also introduces fines of up to RUB 400,000 (US$4,368) for failure to provide legal entities with lists of citizens to be added to military records.

The law will come into force on 1 October 2023.

