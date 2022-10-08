Putin informed about Crimean Bridge fire: calls for creation of special commission

26
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

STANISLAV POHORILOV – SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:41

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the fire on the Crimean Bridge. Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary, said that Putin has called for a special government commission to be created.

Source: RIA Novosti (RIA News), a pro-Kremlin Russian media outlet

Quote: "The President instructed the Prime Minister to form a government commission to investigate the causes of the incident and promptly eliminate its consequences. [The commission] will also include the heads of the Krasnodar Krai and of Crimea, as well as the representatives of the [National Guard of the Russian Federation], the FSB [Federal Security Service] and the Interior Ministry."

Background:

  • A large fire broke out on the railway portion of the Crimean Bridge on the morning of 8 October.

  • Russian-appointed Crimean occupation authorities claimed that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

