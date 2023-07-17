Putin is informed about explosion at Crimean Bridge

The Kremlin has reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been hearing reports about the situation concerning damage to the Crimean Bridge as a result of an explosion, and the head of the aggressor country has ordered repair work to be organised.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, quoted by the pro-Kremlin news agency TASS

Details: It is reported that Putin heard reports from Deputy Prime Minister [Marat] Khusnullin, [Alexander] Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, [Vitaly] Savelyev, the Transport Minister of the Russian Federation, and [Sergey] Aksyonov, the so-called "head" of occupied Crimea, on the consequences of the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The Russian president ordered that work on traffic arrangements in the direction of Crimea and repair work should be organised.

It is reported that by 19:00 (Moscow time), Putin will receive reports on the situation on the Crimean Bridge and hold an online meeting, according to the Kremlin.

Peskov did not indicate what the Russian Federation’s response to the explosion at the Crimean Bridge will be, but said that "ultimately, the response will be to achieve all the goals of the special operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.]," TASS reported.

Background:

Sergey Aksyonov, so-called head of the Russian administration in occupied Crimea, said an "emergency" had occurred on the Crimean Bridge and the bridge has therefore been closed to traffic. Russian Telegram channels have reported that a span on the bridge has collapsed.

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the overnight attack on the Crimean Bridge was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces. It was noted that the bridge was attacked using surface drones .

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, previously stated that the bridge is a completely legitimate target for Ukraine and promised to provide details of the unique special operations after victory.

Russian media have previously asserted that the Crimean Bridge is guarded from the sky by fighter jets and underwater by divers and "combat dolphins".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!