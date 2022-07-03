Putin was informed about the full occupation of Luhansk region

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 12:49

Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, reported to the president of the aggressor country, Putin, about the occupation of the entire Luhansk region.

Source: TASS, RIA Novosti with reference to the Ministry of Defence

Details: Putin was informed about the alleged complete control of Lysychansk by the Russians.

In addition to Lysychansk, Russian forces allegedly occupied Bilohorivka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantseve, and Bila Hora.

Why is this important: Putin, who was going to capture Kyiv and all of Ukraine in 2 days, is trying to present the occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions to his electorate as a victory in the war.

Currently, Ukraine is not officially reporting on the situation in Lysychansk.

Reminder: Shoigu has previously embellished his achievements to Putin. In particular, on 21 April, he reported to his president about the "liberation of Mariupol."

Defenders of Ukraine left Azovstal almost a month later – on 17 May.