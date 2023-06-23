Putin has been informed that Prigozhin is going to punish "that creature" Shoigu

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been informed of the conflict between Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group, and Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister. A criminal case is being brought against Prigozhin for incitement to armed rebellion.

Source: pro-Kremlin RIA Novosti

Details: Putin is reported to be aware of the situation unfolding around Prigozhin.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian dictator’s press secretary, "all necessary measures are being taken".

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee has reported that Prigozhin's statements have constituted grounds for "initiating a criminal case for incitement to armed rebellion."

The anti-terrorism committee has called on Prigozhin to stop these illegal actions.

Russian investigative journalists from Important Stories are reporting, citing a source, that there is panic in Putin's administration: "The scenario of a civil war starting is not being ruled out."

According to the Russian source, Putin's administration had information a week ago that Prigozhin was preparing something. The source believes that a video showing the aftermath of a missile attack on a Wagner Group position was staged.

Background:

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagnerites’ rear camps. Prigozhin added that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has now fled Rostov like a coward and "that creature will be stopped". Russia’s Ministry of Defence called this statement a provocation.

Prigozhin has criticised Shoigu and the General Staff for the failure of the hostilities, stating that Ukraine had not planned to attack Donbas in 2022. He said that Russian officials wanted to use the war to promote themselves and the oligarchs wanted to make money.

