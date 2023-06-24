Putin informed of Prigozhin's "rebellion" 24/7, access to news being blocked in Russia

Russian security officials have been regularly reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the measures taken to counter the "armed rebellion" of the founder of Wagner Private Military Group (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin. There are now issues with accessing the news in Russia.

Sources: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS; RBK; Novaya Gazeta; Telegram channel Sota; Vazhnie Istorii; Russian Service of the BBC

Details: According to TASS, citing a spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov, security officials report to Putin around the clock about the measures they are taking in connection with Prigozhin's attempt to organise a "rebellion."

Quote: "Special services, law enforcement agencies, namely the Ministry of Defence, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Guard, are in the round-the-clock work mode, reporting constantly to the president on the measures they are taking in the context of the execution of the instructions previously given by him," the publication quotes Peskov.

According to Peskov, Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov reported to Putin about the criminal case initiated against Prigozhin.

Due to the confrontation between the Wagnerites and the Russian army announced by Prigozhin, the special news bulletin was aired on the pro-Kremlin Channel One on the night of 23-24 June.

In the first special bulletin, Russian propagandists stated that the video, in which the Russian army allegedly strikes at the positions of the Wagnerites was "fake." As a "proof" that the video was staged, the reporters, in particular, mentioned the absence of other pieces of evidence of a strike on the PMC camps.

After some time, another special news bulletin about Prigozhin was released on Channel One, Novaya Gazeta writes. It showed the appeal of General Surovikin to Wagner mercenaries, which had previously appeared on Telegram channels.

According to Sota, amid the confrontation between the Wagnerites and the Russian military, the VKontakte social network began to block the publication of Prigozhin's statements. Judging by the screenshot published by the publication, the administration of the social network refers to the requirement of the Prosecutor General's Office, which was issued on 23 June.

In addition, the Vazhnie Istorii outlet writes that Russian providers probably began to block access to news on Google. The publication drew attention to GlobalCheck data; only 25% of users in Russia had access to news on Google at about 01:00 (Moscow time).

At the same time, the BBC reported that the situation in the centre of Moscow at night had a "mundane look" – there was no visible amassment of military equipment or security forces.

