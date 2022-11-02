Putin insists on competition between manufacturers of equipment for Russian troops

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is essential for there to be competition between manufacturers of equipment for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The President of the aggressor country has also stated that the opinion of those who use this equipment should be taken into account.

Putin noted that this applies to both equipment and first-aid kits.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Al-Shabab: Are militant attacks on the rise in Somalia?

    Al-Shabab has carried out a series of attacks in Somalia recently, so is the group becoming more deadly?

  • Sweden's supreme commander says defence spending to reach 2% of GDP by 2026

    Rising prices and a weak currency mean Sweden will reach the NATO target for defence expenditure of 2% of GDP by 2026, two years earlier than previously planned, Sweden's supreme commander said on Tuesday. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in the summer as a direct consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two Nordic countries membership has been approved by 28 of NATO's 30 members.

  • Jimmy Carter announces he would not support sending and American team to Moscow Olympics

    On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”

  • Shoigu assures Russians that conscripts will not be sent to combat zones in Ukraine

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 1 NOVEMBER 2022, 12:46 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that conscripts will not be sent to war with Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; RBC; and RT, regarding Shoigu's statement at a conference call on 1 November Quote from Shoigu: "Conscripts perform tasks in accordance with the assignment of military units.

  • Russia announces its return to grain deal following receipt of "guarantees" from Ukraine

    The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has announced that Russia is resuming the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was suspended after the explosions in Sevastopol. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti; European Pravda, citing Bloomberg News Details: The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that Russia has received "written guarantees" from Ukraine that the grain corridor will not be used for military operations against the Russian Federation.

  • North Korea fires 23 missiles, South responds

    Tensions rose on the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday after North Korea fired at least 23 ballistic missiles, leading South Korea to respond by launching its own missile barrage. In a statement, South Korea’s military confirmed that its northern neighbor launched at least 23 missiles throughout the day, firing 17 in the morning and six in…

  • Health Care — Pfizer reports promising RSV vaccine findings

    🎃 In case you were wondering how the “One Percent” live: Supermodel Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for Halloween. Today in health, Pfizer said its RSV vaccine was found to be effective at preventing symptoms in infants when the shot was administered to their mothers while pregnant. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the…

  • U.S. military inspectors in Ukraine to keep further track of weapons and equipment

    American military personnel are now in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and equipment the United States has sent since

  • Occupiers cancel Ukrainian-issued passes at ZNPP and instals electronic warfare on roof

    The occupiers have warned employees at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that Ukrainian-issued passes are to be cancelled and have installed military equipment on the roof of a power unit. Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "The occupiers have set a condition to licensed employees of the operational shift at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that they have until 2 November to decide whether to sign a contract with Rosatom [the Russian state atomic ene

  • Defence Ministry reports new Russian psyop against Ukraine's Armed Forces

    The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has reported that the Russian propaganda machine has launched another wave of special psychological operations and is attacking the Delta situational awareness IT system used by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

  • Friction at top of Kremlin as high-profile Putin ally praises 'strong leader' Zelensky

    Volodymyr Zelensky is a "strong and confident leader", the founder of the Wagner mercenary group has said in his latest challenge to Vladimir Putin.

  • Nancy Pelosi husband attack: San Francisco DA announces charges against suspect David DePape

    San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins said she will ask the court to hold David DePape without bail in the home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi last Friday morning.

  • Ukraine negotiating access to anti-aircraft missile systems to bring down Iranian-made missiles

    Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that Ukrainian forces now have enough experience to shoot down Iranian-made drones using small arms. Meanwhile, Ukraine is negotiating access to anti-aircraft missile systems that will allow it to bring down Iranian-made missiles.

  • Russia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia agreed to resume a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian crop exports, abruptly reversing course after Turkey and the United Nations pushed ahead with the shipments over Moscow’s objections. Wheat prices dropped on the news.Most Read from BloombergRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cance

  • Conscripts from Chuvashia launch protest because Putin didn't pay them

    More than 100 conscripts from Russia's Chuvash Republic have taken part in a protest in Ulyanov Oblast because they have not received payments promised by Russian president Vladimir Putin. The protesters have already been "pacified" by riot police and Russian National Guard officers.

  • White House says North Korea supplying Russia with artillery shells

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday. Kirby told a virtual briefing that North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funneling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa. "Our indications are that the DPRK is covertly supplying and we are going to monitor to see whether the shipments are received," Kirby said, adding that Washington would consult with the United Nations on accountability issues over the shipments.

  • Air defence shoots down three Kh-59 missiles that attacked Odesa this morning

    Air defence forces shot down three Kh-59 cruise missiles fired from a Su-30 fighter jet towards Odesa Oblast on the morning of 2 November. Source: Odesa City Council on Telegram; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Odesa City Council: "At dawn, the enemy fired three Kh-59 cruise missiles at Odesa Oblast.

  • Russias Defence Ministry claims they do not guarantee safety of "grain corridor"

    The Defence Ministry of Russia has stated that it is suspending movement through a so-called grain corridor that is used for exporting grain from Ukraine. Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram Quote: "Until the situation with a terrorist attack, carried out by Ukraine on 29 October of this year, against combat vessels and civilian ships in the city of Sevastopol is clarified, the movement through a safety corridor, defined by the Black Sea Initiative, is suspended.

  • U.S. says Russian commanders discussed nuclear weapons use in Ukraine

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports on U.S. intelligence as "purposeful pumping" of nuclear weapons rhetoric.

  • Putin yet to decide whether he will run for presidency for fifth time

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will stand in the next presidential elections. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary Details: According to RIA Novosti, when asked whether Putin had made a decision about whether to stand in Russia's next presidential election, Peskov answered "no".