Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is essential for there to be competition between manufacturers of equipment for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The President of the aggressor country has also stated that the opinion of those who use this equipment should be taken into account.

Putin noted that this applies to both equipment and first-aid kits.

Background:

Previously, the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine had reported that the Russian government was unable to provide the new wave of conscripts with sufficient Russian-made ammunition, so it had started using equipment manufactured in Iran.

