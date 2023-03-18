Putin intensifies punishment for "fake news" about the war and the Russian occupiers
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on intensifying punishment "for discrediting the participants of the special operation".
Source: Pro-Russian media outlet RIA Novosti on Telegram
Details: It is noted that not only do soldiers fall under the law, but also so-called "volunteers", for example, mercenaries from the Wagner Group.
Punishment for alleged "fake news" about the Russian army carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
