Putin intensifies punishment for "fake news" about the war and the Russian occupiers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on intensifying punishment "for discrediting the participants of the special operation".

Source: Pro-Russian media outlet RIA Novosti on Telegram

Details: It is noted that not only do soldiers fall under the law, but also so-called "volunteers", for example, mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

Punishment for alleged "fake news" about the Russian army carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

