Putin interview released by ex-Fox host Tucker Carlson

Vladimir Putin has eschewed interviews with Western outlets since his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

Conservative US media personality Tucker Carlson has released a controversial interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The more than two-hour video was filmed in Moscow on Tuesday, Carlson said.

It's the first time the Russian leader has sat down with a Western journalist since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The interview began with a question about Mr Putin's reason for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

"Tell us why you believe the United States might strike Russia out of the blue," Mr Carlson asked. "How did you conclude that?"

"It's not that America, the United States, was going to launch a surprise strike on Russia," Mr Putin said through a translator. "I didn't say that. Are we having a talk show or a serious conversation?"

Mr Putin then spoke at length about history beginning with the establishment of the Russian state in the 9th Century.

Prior to the interview, Mr Carlson claimed "not a single Western journalist has bothered to interview" Mr Putin since 2022.

But Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told the BBC: "Mr Carlson is not correct, and he couldn't have known that. We receive a lot of requests for interviews with the president."

Countless reporters from Western countries, including the BBC's Russia Editor Steve Rosenberg, have sent the Kremlin repeated interview requests.

All of the BBC's interview requests have been ignored.

Russian state media spent several days covering Mr Carlson's visit, broadcasting footage of his various trips to restaurants and a visit to see the Spartacus ballet at the Bolshoi Theater.