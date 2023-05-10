Putin invited foreign leaders to Moscow parade to deter drone attacks

Putin on May 9 next to Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan behind him

Read also: Moscow parade showcases lowest number of soldiers in 15 years, one ancient tank, and no fly-past

"With this human shield, they ensured the security of the Red Square and the Russian establishment, via several dependent (on Russia) presidents who could not refuse (the invitation)," said Yusov.

He added that Ukraine had no plans on staging an attack on Moscow on May 9, reiterating that Kyiv’s forces strike only military targets.

"Indeed, the main danger for the residents of the Russian Federation comes from their own regime," Yusov concludes.

Read also: Ukraine marks Europe Day, paltry Red Square parade, Russia blocking grain corridor

On May 9, Moscow held a bleak and truncated military parade, lasting only 45 minutes, with only 8,000 troops participating – the lowest number in 15 years. Warplane fly-bys were canceled, and only one tank – a WWII relic T-34 – made its way across the Red Square, in stark contrast to columns of modern tanks being usual centerpieces of Victory Day parades.

Read also: Two ‘veterans’ sitting next to Putin at May 9 parade were not WWII fighters – media reports

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said it was "immoral and unfriendly" for Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Turkmen, and Tajik heads of state to attend the parade in person.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine