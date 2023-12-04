Putin invited to G20 summit in Brazil, where he can be arrested on ICC warrant

President Lula da Silva of Brazil, whose nation is currently leading the G20, announced that he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the unification summit, despite the possibility that he would be detained there due to an International Criminal Court warrant.

Source: Brazilian president said this on Monday 4 December after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda with reference to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo

Details: The Brazilian president confirmed that Putin will receive an invitation to the G20 summit, and the decision whether or not to go will be made by himself due to the possible ramifications.

Quote da Silva: "I am not the one who decides this, it is up to the court, and the president does not evaluate court decisions, he either fulfils them or he doesn’t... If he [Putin - ed.] will come, then he knows what will happen," he added.

At the same time, da Silva withdrew his earlier promise that Brazil would not detain the president of the Russian Federation, referring to the nation's "obligations" as a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in connection with the abduction of children from Ukraine. Ultimately, as a result, he decided not to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa, a country that has ratified the Roman Statute.

Notably, Putin sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov rather than himself to the most recent G20 meeting in India, a country that does not participate in the ICC.

