Putin ironically praises Biden for calling him a 'crazy SOB'

STORY: The U.S. president made the "crazy SOB" remark as part of a sentence about threats to the world - including "that guy Putin and others," the risk of nuclear conflict and the existential threat to humanity from climate change.

When asked about the "crude" Biden remark by Russian state television, Putin smiled sarcastically and bit his lip before looking at the ground.

"We are ready to work with any president. But I believe that for us, Biden is a more preferable president for Russia, and judging by what he has just said, I am absolutely right," Putin told state television, with a slight smile.

Putin, 71, said that his previous comments saying that Biden, 81, was Russia's preferred candidate had triggered Biden's "adequate reaction."