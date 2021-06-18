If Putin isn’t rethinking his legacy after meeting with Biden, perhaps he should be | Opinion

1 / 2

If Putin isn’t rethinking his legacy after meeting with Biden, perhaps he should be | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Schram
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Much to the surprise of a puzzled pundit corps, history may well conclude that, while President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin produced no big-deal breaking news headline, their summit may prove to be one of the 21st century’s pivotal events.

We may soon find out.

As Biden told reporters and the world after the summit ended: “What is going to happen next is we’re going to be able to look back … in three to six months, and say, ‘Did the things we agreed to sit down and try to work out, did it work? … Are we closer to a major strategic stability?’ …That’s going to be the test.”

It is going to be Putin’s test — a pass/fail test. And here’s how it happened: Biden and Putin created two joint working groups — one, to halt the menace of global cyberattacks that may be the nukes of the new age; the other to reduce the still-menacing risk posed by the old nuclear arsenals.

Creating working groups may seem boring bureaucratic news, but they could prove to be a very positive big deal — because it means U.S. and Russian officials will again be working together. (Just like they were shortly after 9/11, when Russia’s general in charge of rocketry regaled me in his Kremlin office with tales of how he just returned from the USA where, to his shock and awe, his U.S. general counterpart took him to inspect a top-secret U.S. nuclear missile silo!)

Also, not only is this Putin’s test, but he knows what the one-word pass/fail answer is: “Stop!”

U.S. experts are convinced Putin had to have approved the two recent ransomware cyberattacks in the United States, in which Russia-based criminals shut down a major oil pipeline and a leading meat producer. Also, U.S. intelligence agencies announced long ago that Putin personally approved massive cyber-sabotage of the 2016 and 2020 U.S. presidential campaigns.

The key moment at the Geneva summit may well have been the threat that was not a threat moment. Discussing cyberattacks, Biden calculatedly turned the tables on Putin: “I talked about the proposition that certain critical infrastructure should be off-limits to attack — period,” Biden told reporters. “ … I gave them a list … 16 specific entities … defined as critical infrastructure under U.S. policy, from the energy sector to our water systems.

“When I talked about the [oil] pipeline that cyber hit for $5 million — that ransomware hit in the United States — I looked at him and I said, ‘Well, how would you feel if ransomware took on the pipelines from your oil fields?’ He said it would matter. This is not about just our self-interest; it’s about a mutual self-interest.” (Remember: The late John McCain once called Russia “a gas station masquerading as a country.”)

Thursday morning, a television interviewer asked former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright to sum up Biden’s performance at the summit. “I thought it was … a master class in diplomacy,” she said. “You have to put yourself in the shoes of the other person sitting across from you, so you know … what they want.”

Exactly. Now Putin may find it helpful to think back to a grand plan he once had for making Russia a major player in the global economy — and how he almost made it happen. Until, in a burst of anger, he mucked things up for himself and Russia.

I’ve called it Putin’s Sochi Two-Step. Russia was economically stressed and isolated from the global economy prior to 2014 when Putin almost pulled off a brilliant, but risky, gamble: 1. Putin spent a fortune to make Sochi the February 2014 Winter Olympics site, winning global acclaim; 2. Putin, as rotating chair of the G-8, also arranged for Sochi to host the group’s economic meeting later that June — and he planned to use Russia’s new respect to attract huge international businesses and investors.

But instead, after the Sochi Olympics, Ukraine agreed to new trade ties with Europe, spurning Russia. Putin considered that a national shame. Enraged, he militarily seized Crimea. Of course the G-8 canceled its Sochi meeting, kicked Russia out and renamed itself the G-7. Russia’s economy has suffered ever since, made ever-worse by Putin’s hard-line militarism and cyberattacks.

At the summit, Biden adroitly maneuvered Putin into a win-win position he could never have captured militarily: a chance that can gain Russia a re-entry into the global economy, and gain the rest of us a measure of peace.

Now Putin has to do some major rethinking about just what he wants his legacy to be.

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive.

©2021 Tribune Content Agency

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia election: A sham or democratic rebirth?

    Why the stakes are so high in the nation's first attempt at free and fair elections.

  • US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden

    U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights. The result of the vote — 168 in favor and 55 against — was announced Friday near the end of a three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually. The bishops had cast their votes privately on Thursday after nearly three hours of impassioned debate.

  • 'It was smart for President Biden to meet with all of our allies ahead of the Putin meeting,' but not much was going on in them: CEPA President

    Center for European Policy Analysis President and CEO Alina Polyakova, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Biden's meetings with the G-7 leaders.&nbsp;

  • Beyond "In the Heights," colorism persists, rarely addressed

    Every year, Hollywood inevitably comes under criticism for its lack of racial diversity. It happened again with “In the Heights,” a big-budget film based on the musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, which was called out this week for its dearth of dark-skinned, Black Latinos in leading roles. Colorism — or discrimination against darker-skinned people within their same ethnic group — lurks deep among pretty much all communities with varying levels of melanin.

  • ‘Unfair!’: Kremlin Journo Barred From Biden Presser Implodes

    YouTube / Rossiya-1For months, Evgeny Popov dreamed of humiliating U.S. President Joe Biden at the summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. He arrived early, received a press pass, and paced the lawn in front of Villa La Grange, waiting for the opportunity to sink his teeth into the adversary. But it was not to be.Shortly before the summit commenced, Russian journalists were notified that they would not be allowed to question Biden at the press conference. Popov’s press credentials, is

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: Walking three days to find a hospital

    People's lives in northern Ethiopia are in tatters as they deal with famine in the ruins of a war zone.

  • Convention circuit of delusion gives forum for election lies

    For a few hours last weekend, thousands of Donald Trump’s supporters came together in a field under the blazing Wisconsin sun to live in an alternate reality where the former president was still in office — or would soon return. Clad in red MAGA hats and holding “Trump 2021” signs, they cheered in approval as Mike Lindell, the MyPillow creator-turned-conspiracy peddler, introduced “our real president.” Then Trump appeared via Jumbotron to repeat the lie that has become his central talking point since losing to Joe Biden by more than 7 million votes: “The election was rigged.”

  • The Unorthodox Priest Leading Poland's Fight for LGBTQ Rights

    In deeply devout Poland, activists are trying to create a space for people to be openly LGBTQ and also Christian

  • Trudeau nominates first judge of colour to Canada’s supreme court

    Mahmud Jamal has been judge on Ontario’s court of appeal since 2019 and will replace Justice Rosalie Abella Justin Trudeau in Brussels on 15 June. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters Justin Trudeau has nominated the first judge of colour to sit on Canada’s supreme court, a historic first in an institution which has only ever had white justices in its 146-year existence. Mahmud Jamal, who has been a judge on Ontario’s court of appeal since 2019, trained as a lawyer and appeared before the supreme cou

  • A silent decimation: South America’s losing battle against Covid

    Strained and underfunded health systems, economics and misinformation have all led to a surge in deaths Funeral home workers carry the coffin of a coronavirus victim in Pucallpa, Peru. Photograph: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters The cold, tired and desperate relatives camped outside the Barrio Obrero general hospital in Asunción don’t need charts or datasets to confirm what they can see with their own eyes. As Paraguay records the world’s highest daily proportion of Covid deaths, the huddled familie

  • Power Crunch Keeps California on Edge as Long, Hot Summer Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- California braced for another day of blistering weather and potential blackouts as officials again called for power conservation, another sign strains will intensify during what’s now forecast to be a hotter-than-usual summer statewide.Grid officials kept the lights on late Thursday but warn of another close call Friday evening, urging consumers to keep curbing power use as solar power fades tonight.The most populous U.S. state is already flirting with a repeat of historic rotatin

  • Boost for Scotch industry as US scraps tariffs for five years

    US tariffs affected 19 different product categories but the impact on scotch whisky appeared to be most pronounced.

  • Joe Biden, At End Of Post-Summit Press Conference, Gets Irked At CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Over Vladimir Putin Question; President Later Apologizes For Being “Wiseguy”

    President Joe Biden finished up his post-Vladimir Putin summit press conference with a flash of visible irritation at a question posed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. As he was leaving the makeshift stage in Geneva, Collins asked him, “Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?” Biden bristled and responded; “I am […]

  • Tom Brady: Playing until 50 is a long time, even for me

    After the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady to an extension through the 2022 season this year, General Manager Jason Licht said that he told Brady that he thinks the quarterback could play until he’s 50 as long as he still wants to play. That would make Brady the oldest player to take the field in league [more]

  • Biden on Putin summit: 'I did what I came to do'

    President Biden held a press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the tone of the meeting was "good" and "positive."

  • NYC mayoral primary will be big test for ranked vote system

    Voters will likely pick the next mayor of New York City next week in a Democratic primary that will also be a major test of ranked choice voting, a system that lets voters rank several candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. Two years after city voters approved a measure to use the ranked choice system for primaries and special elections, Democrats will be asked to rank their top five out of 13 mayoral candidates on Tuesday's ballot. The primary winner will almost certainly win the November general election in overwhelmingly Democratic New York City.

  • Here's Why Boot Barn (BOOT) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy

    Does Boot Barn (BOOT) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Celtics-Thunder trade: Here's how Moses Brown can help Boston

    Here's a look at how young center Moses Brown, who the Celtics acquired in a trade with the Thunder involving Kemba Walker and Al Horford, can help Boston's frontcourt.

  • NYC to mark Juneteenth with block party in Harlem

    New York City kicks off its Juneteenth celebration with a block party Friday night in St. Nicholas Park in Harlem.

  • Lawmakers mark Juneteenth with talk of ‘abolition amendment’

    As the nation this week made Juneteenth a federal holiday, honoring when the last enslaved Black people learned they were free, lawmakers are reviving calls to end a loophole in the Constitution that allowed another form of slavery — forced labor for convicted felons — to thrive. Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley and Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams told The Associated Press they will reintroduce legislation to revise the 13th Amendment, which bans enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. Juneteenth seemed like the appropriate time to address this “huge piece of systemic racism in the middle of our Constitution,” Merkley said.