Putin isolating after members of inner circle contract coronavirus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will isolate himself for an undisclosed amount of time after people in his inner circle tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Putin has tested negative for the virus and received his second dose of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in April, according to ABC News.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not tell reporters who among Putin’s associates were infected but said there were several cases.

  • Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Monday before deciding to self-isolate, Peskov told reporters.

  • The announcement from the Kremlin came in the readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan's president.

Go deeper: Israel preparing for potential second round of coronavirus booster shots

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday will unveil how Britain will roll out COVID-19 booster shots for the most vulnerable and elderly as part of his coronavirus strategy for the winter months. Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has previously given interim advice that elderly and vulnerable people would be the priority for any booster programme, and that it could start in September.

  • New Zealand looks to boost COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases ease

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked New Zealanders on Tuesday to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as it was the only way to beat the spread of coronavirus and see curbs lifted in the biggest city of Auckland. Tuesday's 15 new infections in New Zealand were a drop from Monday's figure of 33, but about 1.7 million people will stay in lockdown in Auckland until next week, as the government battles to hold down a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant. "The vaccine is the best tool we have in our toolbox and our ticket to greater freedom," Ardern told a news conference.

  • Nicholas weakens into tropical storm, battering Texas, Louisiana with rain

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Heavy rains lashed Texas and Louisiana on Tuesday as hurricane Nicholas weakened into a tropical storm, bringing the threat of widespread floods and power outages as it swept down the U.S. Gulf Coast. It is the second major storm to threaten the region in recent weeks, after hurricane Ida killed more than two dozen people https://www.reuters.com/world/us/evacuees-urged-not-return-home-after-devastation-storm-ida-2021-09-01 in August and devastated communities in Louisiana near New Orleans. Nicholas, which had reached hurricane strength before weakening, should weaken further and become a depression by Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

  • Melania blasts former press secretary’s tell-all for ‘mistruth and betrayal’

    Former press secretary writes that Melania is like the ‘doomed French queen’ Marie Antoinette: ‘Dismissive. Defeated. Detached’

  • Global stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

    Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. London and Shanghai declined while Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting a 31-year high. Wall Street futures were higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak.

  • EXPLAINER: How Navalny election tool challenges the Kremlin

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his embattled allies are not running in the Sept. 19 parliamentary election, but they still hope to challenge the ruling United Russia party with their strategy known as Smart Voting. Hardly any Kremlin critics are allowed to run in the election to the parliament, or State Duma. Control of that body is seen as a key part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his hold on power heading into the next presidential balloting, scheduled for 2024.

  • UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact

    Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses. The delay means checks on EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October won’t be introduced until next year. The U.K. said the “pragmatic new timetable” would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic.

  • Cases among kids have 'increased exponentially'; Putin to self-isolate due to cases among inner circle: COVID-19 updates

    Cases among kids have 'increased exponentially,' American Academy of Pediatrics says. Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation. COVID updates.

  • S&P, Dow futures inch higher ahead of inflation data

    S&P and Dow futures rose on Tuesday as investors favored stocks expected to benefit from an economic recovery this year, although gains were muted in the run-up to consumer price data, which could affect the monetary policy. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones had snapped five days of losses after a volatile session on Monday, with economically sensitive sectors such as energy and financials supporting the indexes. Focus now turns to August consumer price data, due at 8:30 A.M. ET (1230 GMT), which is expected to show if a spike in inflation this year is as transitory as the Federal Reserve has posited.

  • Obama, Bush, Clinton join aid effort welcoming Afghan refugees to U.S.

    Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton, along with first ladies, governors, mayors and military leaders, will help welcome and support Afghan refugees who fled the country for the United States because of Taliban rule as part of an aid effort being launched Tuesday.Why it matters: The U.S. evacuated more than 65,000 Afghans during its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Biden administration must now process and resettle thousands of families around the country in the coming weeks.St

  • Putin’s Anti-COVID Self-Preservation Bunker Is a Bust

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesMOSCOW—Russians have been gossiping about Vladimir Putin’s health from the very start of the pandemic—and the Kremlin has always dismissed the flood of rumors as “absolute nonsense.” But on Tuesday, Putin announced that he will be self-isolating due to several COVID-19 infections within his inner circle. The announcement—made by the Russian leader in a phone conversation with his Tajik counterpart, according to a Kremlin readout—came after the typically stone-faced Pu

  • Russia's Vladimir Putin self-isolates after COVID-19 found in entourage

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating as a precaution after several members of his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, but is "absolutely" healthy and does not have the disease himself, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Putin, 68, will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for planned regional security meetings which he will take part in by video conference instead. The Kremlin said Putin took the decision to self-isolate after he had met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Kremlin on Monday, in consultation with doctors.

  • Why Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Skipped the 2021 Met Gala

    They were in New York City tonight.

  • Putin meets Assad, takes swipe at US and Turkish forces in Syria

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin received Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow for the first time since 2015 on Monday and criticised foreign forces that are in Syria without a U.N. mandate, the Kremlin said, in a rebuke of the United States and Turkey. Assad's most powerful ally in the decade-long Syrian conflict, Putin last received the Syrian leader in Russia in 2018 at his summer residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi. Russia's air force played a critical role in turning the tide of the Syrian conflict in Assad's favour after it deployed there in 2015, helping him recover most territory lost to insurgents.

  • Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Were All Over Each Other at the 2021 MTV VMAs

    The two matched in black.

  • Pope honors Slovak Holocaust victims on site of demolished synagogue

    BRATISLAVA (Reuters) -Pope Francis, at a memorial to the more than 100,000 Slovak Jews killed in the Holocaust, said on Monday that it was shameful how people who said they believed in God perpetrated or permitted "unspeakable acts of inhumanity". "Here, in this place, the Name of God was dishonored, for the worst form of blasphemy is to exploit it for our own purposes, refusing to respect and love others," the pope told representatives of the Jewish communities of Slovakia. "Here, reflecting on the history of the Jewish people marked by this tragic affront to the Most High, we admit with shame how often his ineffable Name has been used for unspeakable acts of inhumanity!" Francis said.

  • It’s Showtime for Apple After Spyware Flaw and Court Ruling

    Shares of vaccine makers tumble after study questioning Covid-19 boosters, House Democrats unveil tax increases, Elon Musk’s SpaceX prepares launch of four civilians, and other news to start your day.

  • Local sake brewer's secret? 'I purposefully do things they wouldn't do in Japan'

    The sake is local; the process, unique

  • GOP Rep. Kinzinger says Blinken among "a lot of people" to blame for Afghanistan crisis

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told CBS News on Sunday "a lot of people bear blame" for the chaotic U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, "and the secretary of State is one of these."Why it matters: Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to testify before Congress this week, including the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on which Kinzinger serves.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRepublicans see Blinken testifying in the House o

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett argues Supreme Court isn't 'a bunch of partisan hacks'

    In the wake of a controversial decision on abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says the highest court isn't politically driven.