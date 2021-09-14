Putin isolating after members of inner circle contract coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin will isolate himself for an undisclosed amount of time after people in his inner circle tested positive for the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Putin has tested negative for the virus and received his second dose of the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in April, according to ABC News.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not tell reporters who among Putin’s associates were infected but said there were several cases.

Putin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Monday before deciding to self-isolate, Peskov told reporters.

The announcement from the Kremlin came in the readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan's president.

