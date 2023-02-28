Putin issues alert after drone strikes 60 miles from Moscow; Russian death toll surpasses all wars since WWII: Ukraine live updates

51
John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered officials to tighten control of the Ukraine border Tuesday after a flurry of drone attacks targeted regions inside Russia  – with one drone crashing just 60 miles from Moscow.

Ukraine authorities did not claim responsibility for the attacks but have previously claimed the right to such forays to turn back the invasion.

Russian forces early Tuesday shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Bryansk region, local Gov. Aleksandr Bogomaz said in a Telegram post. He said there were no casualties. Three drones also targeted Russia’s Belgorod region along the border, and one flew through an apartment window in its namesake capital, local authorities reported.

Moscow Regional Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said the Moscow-area drone apparently was targeting – but did not hit – a Gazprom gas distribution facility.

"There are no casualties or destruction on the ground," he said on Telegram. "There are no risks to the safety of local residents."

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service board in Moscow on Feb. 28, 2023.
Developments:

►Air raid alarms interrupted TV and radio programming in several Russian regions Tuesday. Russia’s Emergency Ministry said in an online statement that the announcement was a hoax resulting from hacking.

►At least two civilians were killed and 17 more wounded by renewed Russian shelling in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson and surrounding villages, Ukraine authorities said Tuesday.

Russian death toll surpasses all its wars since WWII

More than 60,000 Russian troops have died in the first year of the Ukraine war, more than all Russian wars since World War II combined, a new study says.

The analysis by the Center for Strategic International Studies estimates that 60,000 to 70,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine. Russia has suffered roughly 200,000 to 250,000 total casualties – personnel wounded, killed and missing – during the first year of the war, the analysis says.

In comparison, Russia suffered 13,000 to 25,000 fatalities in Chechnya from 1994-2009, and 14,000 to 16,000 in Afghanistan from 1979-89.

"Some types of authoritarian regimes are willing to accept high casualties in interstate conflicts, but Russian casualty numbers are unprecedented for post-World War II Russia," the analysis says.

The Ukrainian military has also performed "remarkably well" against a much larger and initially better-equipped Russian military, in part due to the innovation of its forces, the analysis says. It adds that Russian President Vladimir Putin has thus far been willing to accept large numbers of Russian fatalities with limited political repercussions, "but it is unclear that he will be able to do so forever."

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

