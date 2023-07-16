Putin issues new batch of threats and lies in response to Ukraine’s receipt of cluster munitions

Putin cynically lied that Russia does not use cluster munitions

Russia does not use cluster munitions and will take “mirror action” if the Ukrainian Armed Forces employ such projectiles, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin voiced this latest set of misleading statements during the Russian state television show “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on July 16.

“I want to emphasize that Russia has a plentiful supply of various types of cluster munitions. We have refrained from using them thus far, despite a well-known shortage at one point in time, but if they are used against us, we reserve the right to respond in kind,” Putin said.

Furthermore, Putin alleged that the assessment of these munitions was provided by the US administration “through its employees’ statements.”

Read also:

He cynically remarked, “The US administration itself labeled the use of cluster munitions as a crime at one time. Well, I believe that’s how it should be viewed.” This comes despite Russia’s repeated use of such munitions in Ukraine, including attacks on civilians.

The Pentagon officially announced the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine on July 7, as part of a new military assistance package.

On July 13, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the arrival of the cluster munitions from the United States.T

he decision to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine has sparked disagreements among allies. Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and other countries have opposed the use of this weaponry due to the risks it poses to civilians.

The White House explained that despite the risks, they made the decision to provide these weapons to Ukraine as they are crucial for effective counteroffensive operations. They clarified that the United States was facing a shortage of artillery shells to transfer to Kyiv.

Read also:

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated that they would only use cluster munitions in areas where Russian forces are concentrated, away from urban areas, in order to minimize risks to civilians.

Meanwhile, Russian officials declared that the supply of cluster projectiles to Ukraine “will change nothing.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine