Putin issues decree to protect "traditional Russian values"

Russian president Vladimir Putin has approved the basic principles of the state policy to preserve and strengthen so-called "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".

Source: the Kremlin website; TASS

Details: On 9 November, Putin signed a decree "On approving the foundations of the state policy for preserving and strengthening traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".

The main points of the decree are:

  • The Russian Federation considers traditional values to be the basis of Russian society;

  • Russia regards the actions of the United States and other unfriendly states as a threat to traditional values;

  • The destructive ideological influence on Russians is a threat to the demographic situation in the country;

  • The traditional values of the Russian Federation include life, human rights and freedoms, patriotism, high moral ideals, humanism, etc.;

  • Internationally, the Russian Federation will form the image of a country that preserves and protects universal spiritual and moral values;

  • The provisions of the foundations of the Russian Federation’s state policy on traditional values will be reviewed at least once every six years;

  • The relationship between the authorities and the media should become a tool for preserving and strengthening traditional values in the Russian Federation;

  • The destruction of the traditional family through gay propaganda is attributed to a system of values that is destructive to society.

