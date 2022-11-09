Putin issues decree to protect "traditional Russian values"
Russian president Vladimir Putin has approved the basic principles of the state policy to preserve and strengthen so-called "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".
Source: the Kremlin website; TASS
Details: On 9 November, Putin signed a decree "On approving the foundations of the state policy for preserving and strengthening traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".
The main points of the decree are:
The Russian Federation considers traditional values to be the basis of Russian society;
Russia regards the actions of the United States and other unfriendly states as a threat to traditional values;
The destructive ideological influence on Russians is a threat to the demographic situation in the country;
The traditional values of the Russian Federation include life, human rights and freedoms, patriotism, high moral ideals, humanism, etc.;
Internationally, the Russian Federation will form the image of a country that preserves and protects universal spiritual and moral values;
The provisions of the foundations of the Russian Federation’s state policy on traditional values will be reviewed at least once every six years;
The relationship between the authorities and the media should become a tool for preserving and strengthening traditional values in the Russian Federation;
The destruction of the traditional family through gay propaganda is attributed to a system of values that is destructive to society.
