Putin justifies Hitler's actions: The Poles were uncooperative. Poland expresses outrage

Russian leader Vladimir Putin justified the Nazis' actions, saying that the Poles being "uncompromising" over the ownership of Gdańsk forced Adolf Hitler to start the war with Poland in 1939. Poland is outraged by these claims.

Source: Vladimir Putin in an interview with US propagandist Tucker Carlson, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Twitter

Quote from Putin: "After [WWII] this territory was transferred to Poland, and instead of Danzig, a city of Gdańsk emerged. Hitler asked them [the Poles] to give it up amicably, but they refused...

[The Poles] went too far, pushing Hitler to start World War II by attacking them. Why was it Poland against whom the war started on 1 September 1939? Poland turned out to be uncompromising, and Hitler had nothing to do but start implementing his plans with Poland."

Quote from Sikorski: "It's not the first time the Russian dictator V. Putin blames Poland, invaded by the USSR on 17 [September] 1939, for the outbreak of WWII.

We are used to paranoid justifications for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

What’s shocking is that this time they are enabled by an American journalist."

Details: In his interview with Carlson, Putin once again outlined his vision of history. He claimed that it was Ukraine that started the war in 2014 and that Ukraine "created a threat to Crimea, which we had to take under our protection". According to the Russian leader, in 2022, Russia also did not start the war, but "tried to stop it".

Putin also said that Russia has not yet achieved its goals, among which he named "denazification" with "the prohibition of all kinds of neo-Nazi movements".

In his interview with Carlson, Putin also outlined other theses of Russian propaganda: that Ukraine was created by Lenin within the USSR, that nationalists collaborated with Hitler during World War II, that SS massacres were carried out, that "nationalism and neo-Nazism" allegedly exist and nationalists are glorified in modern Ukraine.

"I say that Ukrainians are part of the one Russian people, they say: no, we are a separate people. Okay, fine. If they consider themselves a separate people, they have the right to do so, but not on the basis of Nazism, the Nazi ideology," Putin claimed.

He also claims that after 1991, Russia agreed to Ukraine's independent status, but did not agree to NATO being next to its territory.

