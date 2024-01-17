Putin will keep fighting wars until he dies. What's the point of negotiations? – Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has said that the life of humankind and the world order are at stake in Russia's war against Ukraine, so stopping the fight against the aggressor is as impossible as ceasing to fight against the pandemic and invent new vaccines.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba at a discussion organised by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation in Davos as part of the Deciding Your Tomorrow project, reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Putin clearly said two days ago: ‘We are not going to give away what we have achieved.’ What's the point of talking to him?...

I think he will be fighting various wars until he dies.

We just need to understand one thing: we – not just Ukrainians but also people who defend certain rules – have a historic responsibility to win this war."

Kuleba also compared the war with Russia to fighting the pandemic and preparing to deal with new viruses.

In his opinion, it is inappropriate to speak of fatigue in such cases.

Quote: "You can't stop fighting the pandemic because ‘we’re tired of coming up with new vaccines’. You don't say, ‘That's it! I'm not doing this anymore! I'm tired of throwing money away.’

What is at stake is the life of humankind, and what’s at stake in this war is the world order as we know it. So we must keep on investing again and again, because the enemy is doing the same."

Background:

During his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that every reduction of pressure on the aggressor adds years to the war – and conversely, every dollar invested in bolstering the defender's confidence shortens the war.

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Russia will always be at war against Ukraine because "the existence of an independent state on the historical Russian territories will now be a constant pretext for the resumption of combat actions"

