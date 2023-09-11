Putin and Kim Jong Un likely to meet on Tuesday

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet on Tuesday (12 September).

Source: Reuters with reference to South Korea's YTN TV channel, which cited a senior government source; Russian news agency Interfax with reference to sources

Details: YTN reported that Kim is probably already on his way to North Korea's northeastern border on a special train. Earlier, YTN said the meeting was scheduled for Wednesday.

Interfax cited its sources as saying that Kim will visit the Russian Far East "in the coming days".

For reference: This trip will be Kim's first visit abroad in four years. His last trip abroad in 2019 was also for a summit with Putin.

Background:

On 4 September, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Kim Jong Un is planning to visit Russia this month to meet with Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for the war against Ukraine.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Putin is currently on a visit there.

