Putin knows negotiations will be impossible after sham referendums Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHHENKO — SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:50

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has reminded that negotiation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin will be impossible after conducting the so-called "referendums" on the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in the interview with CBS News

Quote: "The Russian government can officially announce that the referendum has been completed, and the results will be announced.

This would make it impossible, in any case, to continue any diplomatic negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation, and he knows it very well. I have spoken about it publicly.

I think it's a very dangerous signal from President Putin that tells us that Putin is not going to finish this war."

Details: Zelenskyy has pointed out that occupiers force residents of the occupied areas to come and participate in the sham referendums. Occupiers "can turn off the electricity and deprive them [those who don’t come - ed.] of a possibility to live normal lives".

Besides, the President has reminded that the mobilisation was announced in the Russian Federation, and people from occupied territories of Ukraine will be forced to fight on Russia's side.

Previously: On 7 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Russia held its so-called referendums in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, it would foreclose the possibility of future negotiations with Ukraine.

