Putin’s latest machismo appearance features sighting of ‘nuclear football’ — Sky News

A nuclear suitcase was spotted in one of Putin's bodyguards

Sky said that during the trip, on which he was accompanied by his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the dictator hugged a soldier and then fired a rifle

Journalists noticed that one of the videos with Putin in the background shows a man holding what could be one of the nuclear briefcases (a.k.a “nuclear football”), which contains the codes to activate Russia's nuclear arsenal.

Although the contents of the briefcase in the images cannot be verified, Sky News speculates that this is another attempt by Putin to intimidate the West with the use of nuclear weapons.

Putin once again threatened Western countries with the use of nuclear weapons on Sept. 21, saying that "this is not a bluff."

The United States said that in case Russia does resort to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the response of Washington and its allies will be decisive. At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden does not believe that Putin will use tactical nuclear weapons.

