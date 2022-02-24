As Putin launches Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden and the world call for consequences: live updates

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY

  
    
    
  
    
    

With the world watching, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a wide-scale, pre-dawn attack Thursday against Ukraine, unleashing an invasion that the United States and its allies had warned was coming for days.

It was not immediately clear how extensive the damage or casualties were in the initial stages of the assault, but Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had struck military assets and other important defense facilities and were attacking border units. Explosions were heard thudding across cities throughout Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv.

President Joe Biden condemned the “unprovoked and unjustified attack” shortly after it began and vowed that the world would hold Russia and Putin accountable for the aggression, which threatened to create global upheaval and escalate into the largest military conflict on European soil since the end of World War II.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said in a statement after Putin announced military action against Ukraine.

Biden said he will address the nation later today to announce additional steps the U.S. will take beyond sanctions already imposed.

Just minutes earlier, President Vladimir Putin had said in a televised address to his country that Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian president said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. And he claimed that Russia doesn’t intend to occupy Ukraine but will move to “demilitarize” it and bring those who committed crimes to justice.

A police officer stands guard by the remains of a shell in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a &quot;full-scale invasion&quot; was underway.
More: As Russian forces advance on Ukraine, US, allies escalate diplomatic efforts

'Unprecedented act of aggression'

A top European Union official called on Russia to stop its violence against Ukraine.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in remarks Thursday that Russia should withdraw their troops, adding Putin will not be allowed to “tear down the security architecture that has given Europe peace and stability over many decades.”

“It is President Putin who is bringing war back to Europe,” she said.

She added that Putin’s goal isn’t to just invade Ukraine, but to create instability in Europe.

“We are facing an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country,” she said. “Russians target is not only Donbass, the target is not only Ukraine, the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the International Peace order.

“And we will hold President Putin accountable for that,” she said.

-- Rebecca Morin

People are seen outside the cordoned off area around the remains of a shell in a street in Kyiv on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a &quot;full-scale invasion&quot; was underway.
Japanese PM: 'We strongly condemn Russia'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned Russia’s military actions in the Ukraine and said his country will respond in a speedy fashion in concert with the United States and other allies.

“This Russian invasion stands to put at risk the basic principle of international order that forbids one-sided action of force in an attempt to change the status quo. We strongly condemn Russia, and we will respond speedily in cooperation with the U.S. and other Western nations,” he said at his official residence in Tokyo.

Spain, France, Australia and Italy were among others condemning the attack. Germany and Turkey also warned their citizens in Ukraine to stay in a safe place.

-- Associated Press

In this handout photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine&#39;s military infrastructure. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic.
German chancellor: 'Dark day'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine as a blatant violation of international law.”

“There is no justification for it,” he said. “Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms.”

Scholz called on Russia to stop military action immediately, and said the G7, NATO and the EU will “coordinate closely today.”

“This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe,” he said.

-- Rebecca Morin

'A tragedy': World reacts to the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Girls hold their mobile phone as they take refuge in a metro station in Kyiv in the morning of February 24, 2022. Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv today as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery. - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a &quot;full-scale invasion&quot; was underway.
NATO ambassadors to meet

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has convened a meeting of NATO ambassadors to assess the invasion of Ukraine, which borders several NATO members.

The meeting Thursday morning will “address the situation in Ukraine and the consequences of Russia’s unprovoked attack.”

Earlier, Stoltenberg had already condemned Russia’s invasion. “Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression,” Stoltenberg said.

He also warned Moscow that the alliance will will “do all it takes to protect and defend” NATO members.

He called the invasion a “grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately.”

-- Associated Press

People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to &quot;consequences you have never seen.&quot;
Zelenskyy speaks with world leaders

Hours after Putin announced military action against Ukraine, Zelenskyy spoke to several world leaders to garner support for his nation.

In addition to Biden, Zelenskyy in a tweet said he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel, Poland President Andrzej Duda and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Building an anti-Putin coalition,” Zelenskyy said. “Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to (Ukraine)! Close the airspace! The world must force (Russia) into peace.”

-- Rebecca Morin

More: Chaotic scenes in Donetsk and Luhansk as Russian troops enter the regions

Australian PM: 'We must ensure there is a cost'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said there must be a cost for Russia's “egregious behavior” against Ukraine.

“We must ensure there is a cost for this violent and unacceptable and egregious behavior,” he said. “There always must be a cost for such reprehensible violence and the way this is being done in Ukraine as we speak.”

Morrison added that Australia will stand with “like minded” countries against Russia’s attacks, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

-- Rebecca Morin

'Murkiness and doubt': Putin playbook meant to throw White House, allies off balance on Ukraine invasion

In Russia, a different view

Russian state media are portraying Moscow as coming to the rescue of war-torn areas of eastern Ukraine that are tormented by Ukraine’s aggression.

TV presenters are professing the end of suffering for the residents of the breakaway regions.

“You paid with your blood for these eight years of torment and anticipation,” anchor Olga Skabeyeva said during a popular political talk show Tuesday morning. “Russia will now be defending Donbas.”

Channel One struck a more festive tone, with its correspondent in Donetsk asserting that local residents “say it is the best news over the past years of war.”

“Now they have confidence in the future and that the years-long war will finally come to an end,” she said.

Whether ordinary Russians are buying it is another question.

-- Associated Press

The enigma of Vladimir Putin: What do we really know about Russia's leader?

People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to &quot;consequences you have never seen.&quot;
Zelenskyy imposes martial law, condemns 'cynical invasion'

Zelenskyy called Russia’s attack an “unjustified deceitful and cynical invasion” in a statement early on Thursday.

“Only we, all citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our future since 1991,” Zelenskyy said. "But now the fate of not only our state is being decided, but also what life in Europe will be like.”

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian diplomats are informing the world about what is happening in their country. He added: “Whether at least something of the force of international law remains will depend on the world's fair and just response to this aggression.”

Martial law has also been imposed, Zelenskyy also said, urging civilians to stay home.

“Warn your loved ones about what is happening. Take care of those who need help,” he said.

-- Rebecca Morin

'War is my biggest horror': Russians brace for deadly conflict, economic hardship as Putin orders invasion

Inhabitants of Kyiv leave the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
US Department of State tells Americans in Ukraine to shelter in place

The U.S. Department of State early on Thursday warned Americans still in Ukraine about the current danger.

In a statement online, the department noted: "There are reports of Russian attacks on targets in a number of major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mariupol, and others. U.S. citizens in Ukraine are advised to shelter in place..."

The statement added that: "Further Russian military action can occur at any time without warning."

-- Luciana Lopez

More: Biden levels sanctions on Russia for beginning an invasion of Ukraine

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia invades Ukraine; Biden, world leaders condemn attack; updates

