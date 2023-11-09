Putin has 'at least three' body doubles, Ukraine’s intelligence says

A dog urinates on a wall with a picture of Putin. Serbia, April 2, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin may have three body doubles, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) Andriy Yusov announced on Ukrainian national television on Nov. 9.

"As for the doubles, indeed, the Kremlin uses this technology," Yusov said.

The Russian leader’s doppelgangers are not a possibility, but a fact, he said.

"We understand that there may be deviations, but we can (confirm there are) three (doubles)," the HUR representative said.

Yusov also commented on Putin's recent “death” reported by numerous Telegram channels, by saying that "unfortunately, this news has not been confirmed.

In August 2023, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the last time the "real" Putin was seen was around June 26, 2022.

On May 6, Abbas Gallyamov, Putin's former speechwriter, told Radio NV that Vladimir Putin had disappeared due to numerous problems he had faced recently.

At the end of June, after a failed coup by Wagner PMC chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian leader disappeared for a while.

Later, Putin suddenly appeared in the Dagestan city of Derbent to talk to locals.

However, social media users suspected the use of a stand-in.

