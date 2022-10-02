Putin has at least three doubles, says head of Ukrainian military intelligence Budanov

Putin has at least three doubles

He made the claim during an interview with Ukrainian TV host Natalia Moseichuk.

Read also: Interview with Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Budanov

According to Budanov, there are experts in Ukrainian intelligence who know this issue well.

“Personally, I am no ‘Putin expert,’ let’s put it this way,” said Budanov. “But as for me, I can certainly personally discern three doubles right away. How many there really are – all it takes is just to dig deeper into the matter.

Read also: Will Ukraine invasion condemn Putin to place among Russia’s worst rulers?

He also noted that the Russian Federation had many officials who had wanted to stop the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as they were aware of what the consequences would be.

“But, as you know, all decisions are taken exclusively by one man,” Budanov said.

Read also: What Russia and Putin's power are built on – NV interview with UK writer Peter Pomerantsev

“And he was only given information that they wanted him to see.”



“Besides, certain internal Kremlin showdowns took place, which had a strong influence on the final decision (to attack and invade Ukraine).”



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine