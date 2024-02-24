Putin has left the mollycoddled West with nothing but hard choices

Two years since the invasion, defeating Putin is proving a bigger ask than anticipated - Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images Europe

First the military build-up on the borders of Ukraine was said to be no more than sabre-rattling by a Russian president under pressure at home. Then he was rumoured to be terminally ill, making the invasion seem like a last, desperate throw of the dice.

As Russia’s march on Kyiv ground to an ignominious halt, it was then said to be military incompetence and lack of economic heft that would floor him. And if not defeated on the battlefield, Putin would surely be starved into submission by sanctions.

Two years later and the war still grinds on; all these things have proved to be no more than wishful thinking. Far from being on the verge of collapse, Putin’s Russia seems to have consolidated its position, is ramping up military production, and is forecast by the International Monetary Fund to have a faster growing economy this year than any member of the G7.

Defeating – or even containing – Putin is proving a bigger ask than anticipated, and is bound to involve both significantly greater military support for Kyiv and, as is now obvious, much higher spending on wider European defence.

It will be especially hard if Donald Trump wins a second term, and goes through with his threat to quit Nato. While it seems unlikely the US would in practice abandon Europe to its fate, it is none the less a risk that must be taken into account in recalibrating defence budgets.

This would still be the case even in the event of a grubby peace settlement, perhaps more so, as emboldened by his success, Putin might very well return for more. Aggression pays, he would figure. Democracies must prepare for such a world.

You can either have guns or butter, according to the well-worn American saying, but not both. There’s an obvious trade off between spending on the military and on domestic programmes. Attempts to do both at the same time often end badly, as described by Irving Bernstein in his history of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, which was characterised by a combination of heavy spending on the Vietnam war and the Great Society back home.

A similar attempt to combine the “war on terror” with free spending at home occurred under George W Bush. A straight line can be drawn between Bush’s fiscal incontinence, the emerging credit and housing bubble, and the later global financial crisis.

Exactly the same phenomenon might be said to be occurring again today with growing pressure for enhanced military spending running alongside rising welfare budgets and heavy investment in the green transition and industrial on-shoring.

Taken together, Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Inflation Reduction Act and Chips Act authorise more than $1.6 trillion (£1.3 trillion) of extra Federal spending and tax credits. At the same time, Congress has approved big increases in defence spending.

All these pressures come at a time when fiscal deficits are already stretched close to breaking point. The peace dividend of the post-cold war era has gone, but public policy appears in no mood to accept it.

Back here in the UK, we already have one of the largest defence budgets in the world; at around £68bn a year, defence is the fifth largest recipient of government spending after welfare, health, education and debt interest.

Yet as a share of GDP, it is but a pale shadow of its former self, and whereas we spend about the same as Russia in nominal terms, numbers are deceptive.

Russia is a middle income country, and therefore gets more bangs for its bucks than we do. In purchasing parity terms, its defence budget is much larger than ours, and therefore sustains a far bigger arsenal.

To be equal to current and future threats, UK defence spending plainly has to rise sharply, resulting in difficult political choices.

Part of the purpose of Nato is of course to share the cost of defence with other like-minded nations. Russia’s military is dwarfed by the combined might of Nato nations, even discounting US participation. Moscow could not credibly fight a conventional war against the West.

Even so, and despite the hardships already inflicted on ordinary Russians, Putin has had no difficulty in ramping up both spending on the military, now running at an estimated 8pc of GDP, and the industrial production needed to back his war effort.

The entire economy has been put on a wartime footing, with factories working around the clock to supply ammunition and other military needs. If the Russian economy is growing strongly, it is almost entirely because of military spending, which is today around a third of the entire budget.

To put that in perspective, were the UK to be spending the equivalent, we’d be committing nearly £400bn a year to defence, or substantially more than the entire welfare budget.

As Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, has remarked, the dynamics are reminiscent of the former Soviet Union, with progressively squeezed consumption and centrally planned industrial production. The exodus of youth and talent, moreover, continues unabated. For how much longer can this be sustained?

It’s a good question, but again may contain a large element of wishful thinking. There is no effective opposition to Putin in Russia, where the conflict is still widely seen as more like a civil war, with Nazi insurgents as the enemy, than an illegal invasion.

Furthermore, the regime has so far proved remarkably adept at adapting to Western sanctions.

There appears to be no shortage of alternative buyers for Russian oil and gas, and the attempt to cap the price of Russian oil at uneconomic levels has proved largely ineffective.

Other forms of trade vital to Putin’s war machine, moreover, continue substantially unchecked. The US, for instance, still imports more than $2bn a year of Russian fertiliser and nuclear feedstock.

Even where exports to Russia are banned, European and British companies have found workarounds by selling to unsanctioned countries instead, with the supplies then re-exporting to Russia. Imported white goods are stripped down and their electronics repurposed to military needs.

Having threatened fierce retaliation for the death of Alexei Navalny in an Arctic penal colony, Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, then proceeded merely to sanction six of the prison’s officials, banning them from travel to Britain.

Meanwhile, the test firing of a Trident missile from a British submarine failed for the second time in a row. You can almost hear the laughter in Lubyanka Square.

Back here in Britain, the chief executive of BAE Systems, our primary defence contractor, has said it will take years to ramp up the supply of munitions, guns and vehicles following post-Cold War production cutbacks. Why?

Just another damning indictment, it would seem, of the country’s inability to get almost anything done in a timely and cost-effective fashion.

Eventually, the choice will have to be faced up to: guns or butter. After decades of mollycoddled self-indulgence, it promises to be a rude awakening.

