Putin lied that Belarus is threatened by aggression and Russia is eager to defend it

Vladimir Putin, the President of the aggressor country, at a meeting with his Security Council, began to lie that aggression could be unleashed against Belarus, so Russia would be ready to respond with all available means.

Source: Russian propagandists

Quote from Putin: "And unleashing aggression against Belarus will mean aggression against the Russian Federation. We will respond to this with all the means at our disposal."

Details: Putin explained such possible actions on the part of Russia by the fact that Belarus is part of the so-called Union State.

Background:

On 19 July, information appeared about the ninth convoy of Wagner Group mercenaries moving along the M5 highway from Bobruisk towards Asipovičy.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), allegedly spoke to the mercenaries who came to Belarus and said that they would be engaged in the training of the Belarusian army.

In Belarus, here are about half a thousand units of wheeled transport equipment near the Wagner Group tent city.

On July 20, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Wagner mercenaries continue to arrive in Belarus, but so far, they do not pose any threat to Ukraine.

On 21 July, Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of National Defence of Poland, instructed that Polish troops be moved from the west to the east of the country due to possible threats related to the presence of the Wagner PMC in Belarus.

