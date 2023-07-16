Putin lies about cluster munitions and Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has cynically lied that Russia does not use cluster munitions in war and that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is failing.

Source: Putin, quoted by Russian propaganda

Details: The Russian leader lied that his country did not use cluster munitions – military and Western analysts have repeatedly proven that the Russians shelled Ukrainian territories with such munitions, using these, in particular on cities and civilians.

The most egregious case of Russia's use of cluster munitions was the attack on the Kramatorsk train station in April 2022, when more than 60 people died, and 121 were injured.

Quote from Putin: "I want to say that Russia has a sufficient supply of various types of cluster munitions.

Until now, we have not done it, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need.

But, of course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to mirror actions."

More details: Putin is also lying about the counteroffensive; allegedly, the Armed Forces of Ukraine "couldn't break through the Russians' defence during the entire offensive."

The dictator also stated his desire to "look into the Western equipment" used by Ukrainians.

Background:

On 7 April, the Russian army carried out an airstrike on the tracks near the Barvinkove station on the Donetsk railway, which temporarily blocked three evacuation trains to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

On 8 April, Russian troops attacked the railway station in Kramatorsk with rockets, killing 61 people and injuring 121 others.

