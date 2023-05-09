Putin lies during parade that all countries are "brotherly" for Russia and compares West with Nazis

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, in his speech at the Victory Day parade on 9 May, lied that Russia has no enemies among other countries and wants to see a peaceful and free future. Nevertheless, he added that today the war in Ukraine is the most important thing.

Source: Putin’s speech

Quote: "Russia has no enemies among the nations, neither in the West nor in the East. Like the absolute majority of people on Earth, we want to live to see a peaceful, free and stable future. I believe that any ideology based on superiority is disgusting, criminal and deadly by nature."

Details: As usual, he accused the West of allegedly "inciting people and splitting societies, provoking bloody conflicts and coups, sowing hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, destroying traditional family values."

Putin continued to lie, saying that the Ukrainian nation has allegedly become "a hostage of the state coup and criminal regime of its Western masters based on it".

Quote: "We are proud of the participants of the Special Military Operation [a Russian term for the war in Ukraine – ed.], all those who are fighting on the front. At the moment, there is no other activity more important than your combat operations. The safety of our country and the future of our state and nation depend on you. The whole country has united to support our heroes. Everyone is ready to help, and they are praying for you."

Details: Putin also took offence at the Western countries that started to dismantle the Russian monuments after Russia attacked Ukraine.

"This is also a crime, an utter revanchism of those who were preparing a new attack on Russia. Their goal is to achieve the collapse and destruction of our country," Putin said.

He added that civilization is "at the decisive turning point" and in reality the "real war" was allegedly waged against Russia, but at the same time Putin tried to convince the public that Russia allegedly "defended itself from international terrorism and will protect the residents of Donbas as well and ensure safety".

Story continues

It should be noted that the Russian flag did not fully unfurl during the entire time it was carried across the Red Square.

The soldiers were carrying the Russian tricolour flag and a red flag with a hammer and sickle on it.

The red flag was flying on the Red Square while the Russian flag was wrapped around the flagpole the entire time.

Background:

The aviation part of the Victory Day parade in Moscow and a few other Russian cities was allegedly cancelled due to weather conditions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!