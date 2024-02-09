Putin’s lies go unchecked by American propagandist Tucker Carlson

Reclusive Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s lies, falsehoods, and disinformation was rarely countered in an “interview” with American propagandist Tucker Carlson released on Feb. 8.

"Russia and Ukraine will come to an agreement sooner or later," Putin claimed in the rambling, two-hour interview.

"Ukrainians still feel like Russians", he said in one lie of many that could be considered ‘fanciful’ or ‘wishful’ thinking.

"What is happening is, in effect, a civil war," Putin claimed, in another easily disprovable statement that went unchecked by the formerly influential Carlson.

