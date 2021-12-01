Putin looking for guarantees NATO won't expand westward

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he is seeking guarantees that NATO would not expand near his country's borders amid concerns that Russia might invade Ukraine.

Specifically, Putin said at a Kremlin ceremony that his country wanted "reliable and long-term security guarantees," according to The Associated Press.

"In a dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on working out specific agreements that would exclude any further NATO moves eastward and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in close vicinity to Russian territory," Putin said, noting that Moscow wanted more than just verbal assurances but "legal guarantees," the AP reported.

While Western authorities and Ukraine have raised concerns about Russian military buildup along its border, Russian diplomats say they worry about Ukraine's own buildup of troops in the eastern part of the country.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said there would be significant sanctions on Moscow should Putin order an attack, like it did in 2014 before annexing the Crimean Peninsula.

At a news conference on Wednesday following a meeting of NATO's foreign ministers in Latvia, Blinken warned that Russia has "stepped up planning for potential military action in Ukraine, including positioning tens of thousands of additional combat forces near the Ukrainian border."

"We don't know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade," he added. "We do know that he is putting in place the capacity to do so on short order should he so decide."

Blinken said the U.S. would respond "resolutely" should Moscow attack, "including with a range of high-impact economic measures that we have refrained from using in the past."

"We are prepared to impose severe costs for further Russian aggression in Ukraine," he added ahead of his Thursday meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges, watchdog says

    Iran is enriching uranium at one of its facilities despite ongoing high-stakes talks to restart a 2015 deal to limit the country's ability to stockpile nuclear weapons, according to the UN.The country is enriching uranium up to 20-percent purity with 166 advanced machines at its Fordow plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, according to Reuters. Uranium needs to reach a 90-percent purity level to be used for weapons-grade levels.The...

  • UN rights chief: Burkina Faso is facing a security crisis

    If insecurity in Burkina Faso keeps up, the West African nation could spiral into a humanitarian and human rights “catastrophe,” the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, spoke to The Associated Press during her first visit to the war-weakened nation, which has seen an escalation in human rights abuses by its own security forces as it attempts to tackle a jihadi insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. During her four-day trip, Bachelet visited the hard-hit Sahel region and spoke to key players, including President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, religious leaders, civil society groups and victims of human rights abuses.

  • Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

    UK foreign secretary says Nato will stand against Russia’s ‘malign activity’

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Lalibela retaken - government

    Tigray rebels took control of Lalibela, famous for its 13th Century rock-hewn churches, in August.

  • Weapons-grade enrichment would "imperil" nuclear talks, diplomats warn Iran

    Senior diplomats from France, Germany and the U.K. briefed reporters Tuesday on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, saying that if Iran starts enriching uranium to 90% purity, the level needed to produce nuclear weapons, it would "seriously imperil" the negotiations.Why it matters: Israel has shared intelligence with the U.S. and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich weapons-grade uranium, as Axios first reported on Monday.Stay

  • Iran makes nuclear advance at Fordow despite talks to save deal

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a mountain, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Wednesday, further eroding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during talks with the West on saving it. The announcement appeared to undercut indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the battered deal that resumed this week after a five-month break prompted by the election of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi. Western negotiators fear Iran is creating facts on the ground to gain leverage in the talks.

  • Death of bullied Utah girl draws anger over suicides, racism

    When her 10-year-old daughter tried spraying air freshener on herself before school one morning, Brittany Tichenor-Cox suspected something was wrong with the sweet little girl whose beaming smile had gone dormant after she started the fifth grade. It was the latest in a series of bullying episodes that targeted Izzy, who was autistic and the only Black student in class. Tichenor-Cox informed the teacher, the school and the district about the bullying.

  • Why Gambians won't stop voting with marbles

    The Gambia has witnessed a flourishing of democracy but its curious election system remains unchanged.

  • NATO warns Russia any move on Ukraine would be costly mistake

    NATO foreign ministers on Tuesday warned Russia that any effort to destabilize Ukraine would be costly.NATO's concerns have grown as a result of Russia's military buildup along its border with Ukraine, and leaders from the 30-country military alliance will gather in Latvia on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss the Russian aggression and other issues. The NATO ministers will "together send an unmistakable message to the Russian government: NATO's...

  • Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

    President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near his country's borders, a stern demand that comes amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, saying it could signal Moscow's intention of an attack. Russian diplomats countered those claims by expressing concern about Ukraine’s own military buildup near the area of the separatist conflict in the eastern part of the country.

  • Britney Spears Says She's on the 'Right Medication' After End of 13-Year Conservatorship

    Britney Spears got candid about her health in an Instagram post on Monday

  • Russia orders some U.S. diplomats to leave country

    Russia on Wednesday ordered members of the U.S. Embassy staff that have been in the country for at least three years to leave by Jan. 31, according to Reuters.Why it matters: It's a continuation of the diplomatic breakdown between the U.S. and Russia amid heightened tensions over Russia's military buildup in eastern Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., claimed the order was in

  • Blinken to meet with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts amid heightened tensions

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday as he gave some of the starkest comments yet on Moscow's intentions to possibly invade Ukraine.In a news conference after a meeting of NATO's foreign ministers in Latvia on Wednesday, Blinken said he will meet with the diplomats at a summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in...

  • China has tried to 'break' Australia economically, US official says

    The Biden Administration's Indo Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday that China has tried "break" U.S. ally Australia through "dramatic economic warfare," Reuters reported"China's preference would have been to break Australia. To drive Australia to its knees," Campbell told an audience at the Lowy Institute, a think tank in Sydney. China has blocked a number of imports from Australia since mid-2020 in what is perceived to be...

  • UK politics: Truss warns Vladimir Putin over Ukraine after MI6 chief says Russia poses ‘acute threat’

    Foreign secretary’s challenge to Russia comes as MI6 chief says Kremlin’s designs on neighbouring state are ‘chronic problem’

  • Putin says 2024 re-election option 'stabilises' Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin says that constitutional amendments adopted last year allowing him to ballot for two more presidential terms "stabilise" the country, but doesn't not specify whether he is going to stand for re-election. Putin was speaking at the Russian investment forum.

  • Putin's Russia is all we feared it would be

    Experts and decision makers need to be clear-eyed about Putin’s Russia as it is — not as they want it to be.

  • Oregon Legislature to meet in emergency session as renters face evictions

    The state department charged with distributing the aid estimated 13,000 people were at risk of eviction.

  • Greene calls fellow Republican 'trash' of GOP conference

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) after Mace criticized Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for an anti-Muslim remark Boebert made about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Mace "is the trash in the GOP Conference. Never attacked by Democrats or RINO's (same thing) because she is not conservative, she's pro-abort," Greene said in a tweet posted on Tuesday morning, using an acronym for "Republican in name only." Greene told...

  • Harris says Russia's anti-satellite test was "irresponsible"

    Russia's destructive test of an anti-satellite missile last month that created at least 1,500 pieces of space debris was "irresponsible" Vice President Kamala Harris said at the annual National Space Council meeting Wednesday.Why it matters: Harris stressed that the test and its aftermath showed why new international behavioral norms and regulations are needed to help maintain space as a relatively safe environment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.