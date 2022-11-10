Putin looks to avoid blame for losing Kherson, political analyst says

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

“It seems to me that Russia will leave the city of Kherson, Kherson Oblast, the right bank and even the left bank, and will move closer to the Crimea,” said Klochok.

Read also: Forward Ukrainian units already within 25 km of Kherson

“They are already upgrading their defensive positions in Novotroitsk, Armyansk, and Chongar (in occupied Crimea).”

Klochok then noted that Putin wasn’t involved in the decision.

Read also: Russia quits Kherson city, Russian elites scared of Prigozhin, business mood improves

“Why hasn’t Putin commented on this issue yet?” the expert continued.

“Either he doesn’t know about it, and this happens without his consent. Or – most likely in my opinion – he was actually removed from the management processes to end the war in Ukraine at some point. I don't know if this would be a complete end of the war or a truce. But this was preceded by a very serious negotiation effort between the United States and the Kremlin. Not with Putin himself, but with those who are in power today.”

According to Klochok, Putin no longer has full control of the Russian military in Ukraine.

Read also: Putin to skip G20 summit to avoid potential high-level tensions – media reports

“The number of dead troops going back back to Russia is really a big threat to the internal stability of their country,” he added.

“This will lead to destabilization. It already is doing so – Putin just doesn’t want to admit it. The military leadership is well aware of this. It fails to achieve the stupid goals that Putin had previously given them when he signed decrees on ‘partial mobilization.’ It seems to me that the pragmatic, cold calculation of the Russian military leadership is now gaining the upper hand. They cannot win the war, so they are taking steps accordingly.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine